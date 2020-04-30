Two ICE jail guards die after testing positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two guards at an immigration detention center in Louisiana died after contracting the coronavirus, raising new questions about whether the US government. USA It is adequately protecting 30,000 immigrants in custody and the staff who monitor them.

Relatives of Carl Lenard, 62, and Stanton Johnson, 51, said that the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana, had at one time prevented them from wearing masks as the virus spread through the facility.

Lenard died early Saturday morning, according to his family. He tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, although its cause of death has not yet been determined. His widow, Margarette Lenard, said he now also has COVID-19 and several family members have symptoms of the virus.

Johnson died Tuesday, according to his mother, Joyce Johnson, who also said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both families believe the men contracted the virus that works in Richwood, which has 45 COVID-19 confirmed detainees. There are 425 confirmed cases among detainees across the country in custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. USA, a number that has been increasing steadily in recent weeks. There have been no reported deaths of COVID-19 detainees at Richwood or other ICE facilities.

ICE has approximately 30,000 people in custody and tested only 705 detainees, according to their published figures. The agency recently said it would receive 2,000 tests a month from the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA To increase the evidence of detainees.

LaSalle Corrections, the private prison company that Richwood operates, did not immediately respond to a question commenting on the guards. He also did not say how many guards at his immigration facilities are ill. ICE referred questions about the prison guards to LaSalle.

"As an employer, if you employ a person, you have a mandate to protect them," said Margarette Lenard, the widow of Carl Lenard. He added that he also blamed the national shortage of protective equipment and the reuse of masks and other equipment.

On April 21, Richwood prison officials told employees that they would be required to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week due to staff shortages caused by a "high number of positive cases of COVID staff. 19 ". The memo was released to the Associated Press by an employee who was not authorized to speak in public. LaSalle did not respond to a question about the memo.

Another Richwood employee who also spoke on condition of anonymity said in early April that guards were told not to wear their own masks or gloves to avoid spreading panic among detainees, as many called for their release to avoid contracting the Viruses and over 20 Lawsuits have been filed against ICE.

Two days after the AP asked LaSalle Corrections about its personal protective equipment policy, jail staff were told on April 8 that they could start wearing masks and other equipment, according to the Richwood employee. LaSalle executive Scott Sutterfield told the AP that protective gear "is provided as needed and employees can bring and wear masks."

Meanwhile, the detainees were brought from other facilities in Texas and Louisiana to Richwood, the employee said. Some of them were suspected of having the coronavirus.

A detainee, Salomon Diego Alonzo, was hospitalized shortly after being required to call an immigration court hearing where he had trouble speaking, according to his attorney, Veronica Semino. A guard standing near Alonzo told the judge during the hearing that the 26-year-old Guatemalan "has no lung capacity."

Margarette Lenard confirmed that her husband was concerned about being around detainees without the necessary protective equipment. She finally obtained three cloth masks for him to wear.

Carl Lenard died unexpectedly at his home around 2 a.m. Saturday, he said. He started having a fever Monday, six days before his death, she said. She gave him Tylenol and called a medical clinic, which brought him in Wednesday for a coronavirus test. Her fever finally broke, even though she had a small cough.

Woke up around 1 a.m. Saturday and he was talking to his wife and grandchildren. Around 1:45, according to his widow, he began to pray. Soon after, he coughed and then stopped breathing, he said.

Margarette Lenard, who is a nurse practitioner, tried to resuscitate him until the paramedics arrived, but was unsuccessful.

Joyce Johnson, the mother of Stanton Johnson, said she died Tuesday. He initially started having a fever and other symptoms last week, he said.

Both men had diabetes, their families said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

On Tuesday, attorneys for the Louisiana American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center asked ICE to improve conditions in Richwood.

"The growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Richwood, and the reports of poor medical care accompanying this outbreak, demand your immediate attention to conditions at that facility," the attorneys said.

In Texas, prisons are dealing with coronavirus in their employees and prisoners.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reports that five of its employees and 12 inmates have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Fourteen other deaths are under investigation.

In total, there are 381 TDCJ employees and 1,050 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

