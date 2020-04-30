Trevor Noah Unlocks the Mysteries of Apple Phones, Elon Musk, and More – Up News Info

From Trevor Noah Daily show of social distance He examined Apple's new feature that will attempt to overcome the phone's inability to read a masked face.

Noah said the feature, which requires entering a secret code, "will take us back in time." That's a time when there is no crown, and it also gives you a second chance at being a failed girlfriend.

Shifting his focus, Noah then turned to Elon Musk, who is criticized for an outrageous protest about how the government's pandemic blockade was "breaking people's liberties." Musk claimed "saying that they cannot leave their home is fascist"

"He is trying to provoke civil unrest," said Noah, saying that Musk's old claim that we are living in a computer simulation is coming true.

Finally, if you have ever wondered if President Trump pays attention to the answers in his Twitter remarks, ask no more. A random tweeter with 75 followers sent the president a note saying he could supply UCI fans. Soon after, he had a $ 69 million contract with New York State, which was acting on the recommendation of the White House task force.

"If someone tells you the price of something is $ 69 million, it's a joke," said Noah.

