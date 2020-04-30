Travis Scott Cameo on Kylie Jenner's TikTok for her Birthday

Kylie Jenner is to make sure that Travis Scott feel love on your birthday.
After wishing the rapper from "Sicko Mode,quot; a happy birthday in his Instagram Stories, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics thanked him with a special post on TikTok.
Sitting in her chair with her best friend Anastasia KaranikolaouThe duo, who wore cozy loungewear ensembles, showed off their moves with a choreographed dance for the rapper's song "Out West." When Kylie and Stassie broke a movement, Travis emerged in the background, blowing a cloud of smoke as he crossed the frame.
In the past few weeks, the former friends have been seeing each other a lot as they continue to raise their daughter. Stormi Webster, 2, while practicing social distancing. "Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house," a source told E! News in March. "Travis hasn't stayed every night, but he's been showing up very often to see Stormi and Kylie."
"Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and have a great system with Stormi," added the source, noting that Kylie is "happy that Travis loves being very involved with his life and daily activities." "
Regarding the status of their relationship, the source said Kylie and Travis "don't want to label it," but "neither of them is dating and enjoying each other's company while raising Stormi."
One way that the keeping up with the Kardashians star has kept herself entertaining by creating some epic TikTok videos. Recently, he showed off his twerking skills in a steamy video featuring Stassie, where the dynamic duo took their turn at the "Savage,quot; TikTok Challenge.
In addition to posting some awesome dance videos, Kylie has also treated fans with some quality KUWTK nostalgia recreating famous scenes. Earlier this week, she and Stassie teamed up once again to recreate a hilarious exchange between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, where the famous momager struggled to understand the model's joke "you are cute jeans,quot;.
