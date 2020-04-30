Travis Scott Cameo on Kylie Jenner's TikTok for her Birthday

Kylie Jenner is to make sure that Travis Scott feel love on your birthday.

After wishing the rapper from "Sicko Mode,quot; a happy birthday in his Instagram Stories, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics thanked him with a special post on TikTok.

Sitting in her chair with her best friend Anastasia KaranikolaouThe duo, who wore cozy loungewear ensembles, showed off their moves with a choreographed dance for the rapper's song "Out West." When Kylie and Stassie broke a movement, Travis emerged in the background, blowing a cloud of smoke as he crossed the frame.

In the past few weeks, the former friends have been seeing each other a lot as they continue to raise their daughter. Stormi Webster, 2, while practicing social distancing. "Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house," a source told E! News in March. "Travis hasn't stayed every night, but he's been showing up very often to see Stormi and Kylie."