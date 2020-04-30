Toya Johnson publicly proclaims her for "Big Sis,quot; Dee Cardriche Aka Danielle C. Johnson – See her beautiful photos together

Toya Johnson praised Danielle C. Johnson for her birthday and made sure to share the most emotional message on her social media account. Also, be sure to check out the amazing photos Toya posted to mark such a special event.

‘For many people, the word friend is just a sequence of letters. For me, it is the source of happiness and strength thanks to you. ❤️

You have been a great comfort to me throughout my life, and I am so blessed to have you in my life. I wish you a year full of joy, peace and happiness! Happy birthday to my best friend for life! My older sister forever … I love you D! @deecardriche 🎉🎉🎉 ’Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "A sister from another mother ….. you look like all of you brothers." Cute, "and one commenter posted this:" WOW! You won't find too many people in this life that she can call her best friend! How beautiful that you have a person that you can call BEST FRIEND. I love! Happy Birthday Best Friend … "

One commenter wrote: ‘You two really look like blood sisters !!! Happy Birthday sweetie! "And another fan said," Happy birthday to your friend. Real friends are really hard to find these days. "

A follower praised the ladies: Qué How beautiful inside and out! I love you all. Happy birthday @deecardriche ", and another follower posted this message:" Hello @toyajohnson, everyone is beautiful! I hope you have a wonderful birthday. "

Someone else wrote: to @toyajohnson I thought it was you. She is quite like you. Happy birthday @deecardriche. "

In other news, Toya has been making her fans and followers happy lately by posting all sorts of photos and clips with her baby, Reign Rushing. People can't get enough of it and fans are impressed by how fast Reigny is growing.



