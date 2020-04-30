Top E.U. Diplomat: Undiluted disinformation report for China

BRUSSELS – Faced with criticism from lawmakers on Thursday, the EU's top diplomat denied that Chinese authorities have pressured his team to soften the language in a recent disinformation report on the coronavirus pandemic.
The report, released late last week, outlined efforts by China and Russia to spread falsehood and propaganda about the pandemic. But The New York Times reported that the language had dimmed amid criticism from China. The final report differed in key areas from both an internal version and an earlier draft that had been planned for public release, according to interviews, emails, and documents seen by The Times.
The senior diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, acknowledged that the Chinese authorities had opposed the report, but said such objections are "the daily bread of diplomacy." He said the reviews had been part of the normal editing process. "Our findings were not diluted," said Borrell.
Lawmakers seemed skeptical. Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, told Borrell that his team had been "caught with his hand in the cookie jar."
The edited reports, and the internal rift they caused, highlighted diplomatic sensitivities around China's attempts to reformulate its role in the coronavirus pandemic. The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and officials there initially covered it up.
The report was a routine summary of public information and news reports. The internal report, and a version that was drafted for public publication, devoted separate sections to state-sponsored disinformation by China and Russia. In the final version, those sections were folded into the rest of the report, and many of the examples related to China's actions were included at the bottom, under the heading "Other selected activities."
While the final report remained critical of China's disinformation efforts, key sentences from previous versions were omitted, including: "China has continued to carry out a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic and improve its international image ". Another language softened.
"Who interfered? Which Chinese official lobbied? At what level What means of pressure? asked Hilde Vautmans, Belgian member of the European Parliament. "I think Europe needs to know that. Otherwise, you are losing all credibility. "
Mr. Borrell declined to answer that question or discuss the revisions that were made to each draft. "China pressed? Look, it is clear and evident that China expressed its concerns, "he said." I will not reveal how it was done because we did not publicly explain this type of diplomatic context. "
Mr. Borrell said he did not personally participate in the report. The reviews created dissent among the government's disinformation analysts who had written the report, the emails show. An analyst called him self-censoring in an email and said it would set a dangerous precedent.
Mr. Borrell suggested that a particular email had been written knowing it would be made public and told lawmakers not to be swayed by an analyst's personal views.
Europe's counter-disinformation team is both exceptionally ambitious and occasionally hurt. Analysts in the European Union produce periodic reports documenting propaganda and disinformation, incorporating global analyzes into a single repository that names the governments, bots, and websites that drive falsehoods.
But that effort sometimes causes headaches for the diplomatic service. A report last year on pre-election propaganda, for example, it removed all references to Russian support for certain European political groups. The anti-disinformation group, called the East Stratcom Task Force, is unique in that its biggest supporters, Central and Eastern European countries with a history of communist influence, are also among its loudest critics. They say the working group has been underfunded and with little support and should be more ambitious.