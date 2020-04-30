Too cool for school Mastic Skincare Line Review

Too cool for the school putty line | Ulta AND Too modern for school

I've always been a fan of Too modern for school"Especially her egg facial moisturizer." Most of their products range from $ 10 to $ 20, so it would be nothing to ask for something when the need arises to spend some cash. I received samples from TCFS & # 39; Mastic line a little before the world ended, so I thought, now that we have all the time in the world, why not see how I like this new line while doing some self-care?

Too cool for the putty line at school It is the newest in its arsenal, and all products are EWG certified green level ingredients. This basically means that there are no artificial ingredients, mineral oils, animal oils, color, or fragrances. Lack of these skin care additives makes it an excellent choice for people who have sensitive skin.

I spent about three weeks testing the Mastic line. The first thing you should know is that it is made up of five products: cleaner, toner, serumand two hydrating creams. Like all K-Beauty routines, it takes a decent amount of time to complete, so if you're short on time (and honestly, it really shouldn't be today), these are not the products for you.

I admit that my patience for a proper skincare regimen is very low and if it hadn't been for these specific circumstances I would have given up a long time ago. I will also be honest with you in saying that I am one of the blessed few who does not struggle with breakouts or acne. In addition to the monthly hormonal pimple that I get when my period begins, my skin is clear. However, I struggle with hyperpigmentation (that's very common for people of color, but specifically for black people), so the few pimples I've had in the past create dark marks on my skin. So the overall goal when I tried Mastic out was to see if I could improve the overall opacity of my skin.

Yes, you get the not-so-stylish beauty review photos. Image: Ignacia Fulcher

Every night for about three weeks, I semi-faithfully applied the cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer. Sometimes I did a morning routine in addition to the night, but I stopped it as soon as I realized how long it took between each step. I want to point out that you should wait five to ten minutes between toner / serum / moisturizer steps. Allow time for everything to settle on your skin so you really start to see results over time.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

After a couple of days of use, I noticed that my skin became more hydrated and shiny, which is exactly what I wanted. I knew that if I decided (I didn't) to apply some light makeup, my skin would burst, with an emphasis on "pop."

The robust Nomad cases for Google Pixel Buds 2 are real, horween …

About a week after trying the Mastic line! I took a couple of photos just after a facial.

Image: Ignacia Fulcher

The products themselves are very light thanks to the vegan formula. He also had no irritation after completing this routine every day. It happened before when I tried other skincare lines in the past. From the Putty line It is quite affordable, it is a great way to start with a Korean beauty routine. The cleaner is lathered in the right way and the toner is basically a spray. Personally, I would divide moisturizers during the day and night, especially once the exterior is open again. the Mastic Enhancer Moisturizer It is lighter and can be used as a base before applying the skin primer, while the Putty cream it is heavier and would be great for providing moisture at night after removing the full face you wore during the day.

The only thing I would suggest is to add a sunscreen to this regimen. It is the number one key to excellent skin care and is recommended by all dermatologists. I usually Supergoop Glow Oil, which is SPF 50, and has done wonders in one, preventing further hyperpigmentation, and two, has protected me from sunburn.

So if you want an easy way to try a somewhat simple and affordable K-Beauty routine that can brighten our face or want to support vegan beauty lines, I'd give the Mastic line at Too Cool For School a try. You can take most of the line at Ulta and Website too good for school.