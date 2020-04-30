Tom Hanks Compares Giving Plasma for COVID-19 Research to Napping in Donation Photos

WENN

The actor of & # 39; A beautiful day in the neighborhood & # 39; He demonstrates his contribution to the fight to find the cure for the new coronavirus by posting images of his donated plasma on social media.

Tom Hanks It has revealed that donating plasma is as easy as taking a nap. Weeks after recovering from the new coronavirus, the "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"The actor shared two photos that saw a bag of his plasma to be used for the COVID-19 tests and the blood donation process.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, April 29, the 63-year-old Hollywood star wrote, "Here's the plasma bag from last week. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA "Hanx." One of the photos you shared captured a bag full of yellow liquid.

Tom's wife, Rita Wilson, also shared a photo of her smiling at the camera as they drew blood. "A photo of getting tested for antibodies in preparation for plasma donation", the "OMG!"The executive producer captioned the publication." Thank you, Dr. Anne Rimoin of UCLA for the study you are working on to help patients recover from COVID-19. "

Tom and Rita's donation came days after "Stain"The actor revealed on the NPR podcast" Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me! "that he and his wife have been asked to assist in the COVID-19 investigation by donating their blood." Many of the questions [are] what do we do now? Can we do something? And in fact, we just found out that we carry the antibodies, "he confided.

The "Saving Private Ryan"The star continued explaining:" They have not only contacted us; we said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? So, he couldn't help but jokingly ask for credit for the future vaccine against the virus, saying: "And, in fact, we will now give it to the places that expect to work in what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."

Regarding his battle with the coronavirus, the two-time Oscar winner told the host Peter Sagal"We had all the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little bit worse than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so we wouldn't pass it on to anyone else."