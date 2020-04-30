Tom Berenger Thriller 'Blood And Money' Gets UK, International Deals – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired global rights, excluding North America, over the criminal thriller Blood and money, starring Tom Berenger (Platoon)

Oscar-nominated Berenger plays a retired veteran who, while hunting in the snowy interior of northern Maine, discovers a corpse and a bag full of money. The violence escalates rapidly when a group of hardened criminals in search of loot turns the hunter into the hunted in an already crude and deadly desert.

The film marks directorial debut for cinematographer John Barr (Video Girl) Suza Horvat produces.

The deal was negotiated by Horvat and Signature Director of Procurement and Development, Elizabeth Williams. Screen Media has US rights, and UK release is scheduled for late 2020.

Signature's international sales titles include Woody Harrelson's Lost in londongangster photo Once upon a time in London and films from his FrightFest Presents label, including Dark red and The mermaid.

Signature Head of International Distribution Andrew Nerger said: "We are extremely excited to add Blood and money to Signature's growing international sales list. We immediately recognized the film's commercial appeal and are confident that audiences around the world will be drawn to the discreet performance of Academy Award nominee Tom Berenger, the fascinating story, and the excellent film production reminiscent of atmospheric films like Against all odds or No country for old men. Writer / director John Barr and producer Suza Horvat have presented an exceptional independent thriller that we are delighted to bring to market. "