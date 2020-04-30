Tiny Harris and her blood sister pose together without makeup and people are amazed

Tiny Harris celebrated her blood sister's birthday, and shared some emotional messages and photos on her social media account to mark the event. The other day, when Tiny told her fans that it's her sister's birthday, they skipped the comments and praised the ladies.

Now, Tiny made sure to share another photo with the two of them, and people are in awe once again, especially as the two women show off their natural faces.

‘Happy birthday to my blood sister … I'm happy to be your little sister! No makeup needed no filters … this raw and real love 🙏🏽👑🥰😍❤️ ’Tiny captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed, "Happy birthday #TEAMTAURUS No. Filters are needed for both to be beautiful," and someone else said, "Happy birthday. I hope you have a great birthday and I hope you enjoy your birthday."

One commenter wrote: ‘Nothing like the older sisters @majorgirl 💜💜 Happy Birthday to your sister #TeamTaurus’, and another enthusiastic fan said, ‘You have always been a true beauty to me and an inspiration. My twins "kicked it,quot; in the early 90s, now they have babies. "

Someone else wrote: Feliz Happy Birthday! There are no filters that are good ladies, because we have to teach our girls that being fine in our natural skin is fine. It is definitely important to come from influential people. "

One person posted this: "Happy birthday to your sister Queen, I really love you Tiny,quot;, and a follower wanted to know why Tiny's sister is not on it and Tip's show: "@majorgirl, I thought you were an only child " Why isn't she on the show?

Speaking of the show, just a few days ago, Tiny excited fans with a video where they could see a little of what they will be able to see tomorrow on their favorite show.



