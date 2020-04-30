TikTok star Josh Richards shows his penis on Instagram Live

Instagram

This results in various people criticizing the 18-year-old social media personality due to the fact that most of his fans are still minors, while others are generally disgusted.

Josh Richards On Tuesday, April 28 in the morning, it was trending on social networks. It was all because last night he joined his friend Griffin Johnson on an Instagram Live where he proudly showed his penis to thousands of viewers.

Both Josh and Griffin were playing during The session before the first one dropped the camera on the floor and pretended to sit on it. It was then that he suddenly took off his pants to reveal his balls, surprising those who tuned in to Live. The moment soon went viral and generated mixed reactions from Internet users.

Some jokingly thanked the TikTok star for giving them close-up views of his private part, while others criticized him for showing such things when most of his fans are still underage. One concerned user said, "I hate the tik tok guys. I wanted to see why Josh Richards was in fashion and he showed his balls on Instagram live. MANY UNDER-AGED PEOPLE SAW HATE IT HERE."

"Ayo, why did Josh Richards show his b * lls in a live broadcast full of probably 11-year-old boys who hate men," another criticized him. "He literally didn't send it in private, so someone like him put it out there, he literally showed shit to the 10-year-old kids who are watching him live, he literally leaked himself," said another.

Several people were really upset by his action. "Josh Richards had the AUDACITY to sit on us with his balls while we were quietly looking at his life," said one, as someone else commented, "I clicked on Josh Richards on trend because he expected to be canceled or some ** t … .. NOT just threw his balls and A ** on a live IM God DISGGutedteddddd, take me NOW. "

Josh himself didn't seem to regret his actions. When his name began to appear on social media, he simply wrote, "I am a bit legendary."