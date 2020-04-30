Tiffany Haddish relives Zoom's unfortunate incident when she accidentally picked up the phone to go to the bathroom

WENN

When you talk to Ellen DeGeneres on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres & # 39; show, the star of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; He talks about the embarrassing story, admitting that he initially didn't know how the communication app works.

Tiffany Haddish You have had a shameful experience using a webcam conferencing tool in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "Night school"The actress revealed that her inexperience in using Zoom has led to her being accidentally caught in the bathroom during a meeting.

The 40-year-old man spilled the beans when he spoke to the host Ellen Degeneres in the Wednesday 29 April episode of the latter's home edition show. "You were in a meeting about Zoom. How the hell did this happen? Explain what you did because it looks like you would have solved this before making this mistake," Ellen said first on the subject, causing laughter at the funny woman.

Laughing, the "Girls Tour"Star admitted that she really didn't know how to use the app correctly." I thought whoever is up front is all you can see, "he confessed about his lack of knowledge about how to use the app." I'm not going to say anything, but I have to use the bathroom. "

"I didn't want to leave the meeting, either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know I could get around and everyone could see everyone. I didn't know," Tiffany continued. "I took him with me, I started using the bathroom and they said, 'Tiffany, um, you know we know you're in the bathroom, right?'

On how he reacted to the comments of others, the "Like a boss"The actress shared:" I thought, 'Can you see me?' Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show. "Laughing, Ellen said in response," Because they felt so bad for you. "

While Ellen sympathized with Tiffany on her show about the embarrassing incident, the 62-year-old presenter couldn't help but tease the comedian's accident on social media. Posting a clip of the interview on Instagram, he presented it with a message saying, "Just rejoice, @TiffanyHaddish is not at your job, Zoom."

Tiffany's experience with the online app was not always as bad as the Zoom incident. During the chat, he also talked about enjoying a virtual date with the rapper. Common. "I'm single, but I'm dating," she said. "I've been using Bumble. Bumble started this virtual dating thing and it's been great. I went on a virtual date with Common and it was a lot of fun."