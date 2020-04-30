Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are love at their best in a fun training video

Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, have a lot of fun together during the blockade established to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Cree Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict's parents spend time on social media, especially on TikTok participating in interesting challenges.

Her latest video that has gone viral shows that they are working, and the actress is doing her best to keep up. The whole thing is fun, and most supporters find the couple inspiring.

41 year old man Sister sisterstar wrote in his caption: “Boys! I have to do another @tiktok! Thanks @kaciergriffin for the challenge! #husbandandwife #marriage #quarantine #fun ✌🏽 @coryhardrict is clearly much better than me! "

A follower had this to say when it comes to the clip: "I love that you're not only happily married, but still truly a friend. Miss your reality show."

A second person intervened: "😫😂 I was determined, he doubts that I won't stop, all they had to do was not laugh😫😂😂❤️❤️❤️ you guys are adorable,quot;.

The video came home to a wife who misses her husband, and she said, "Aww this is amazing … I miss my husband so much that we are not in the same country right now … you guys are so cute."

A fourth comment said: "Why do you have to be so cute? Don't you know that some of us are lonely and depressed? You are callous 😍😭😭😭 ".

Another commenter decided to mention Tia's sister, Tamera Mowry, in the conversation with this comment: "I love Tia! Tamara used to be my favorite, but I was disappointed when she married a white man who is a Fox News reporter 🤢😷 🤢 ".

This watcher chose to revisit his love story and shared: "I still can't believe he met his true love at the bus stop." I need to drive and see who needs a ride. ”

Despite all the fun, Tia recently revealed that social estrangement was not easy because she misses her extended family.

She said Entertainment tonight: "Not being able to see my dad and my brothers and my sister has been quite difficult because we are all very close. But we handle it very well with FaceTiming with each other … But I think it was the most difficult, just not being able to see your loved ones. But let's get through this. "

It seems that TikTok is helping to fill part of the gap.



