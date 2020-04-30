THR Hires Associated Press Nekesa Mumbi Moody as Editorial Director – Up News Info

Hollywood reporter He said Thursday that he hired Nekesa Mumbi Moody as its editorial director, a move that comes after the exchange last month parted ways with Matt Belloni. Moody, editor of Global Entertainment and Lifestyles of the Associated Press, will move from New York to Los Angeles and begin the new concert on June 15.

Moody has spent the past two decades on the AP, in his most recent role in breaking news and supervising a team of more than 40 journalists worldwide, managing industry video, text, digital and photography coverage. , including movies, music, television, video games, fashion, gastronomy, travel and events. At the AP Music Editor, he interviewed the biggest names in the business, broke the news of Whitney Houston's death, and was the first person to get official confirmation of Prince's death.

Related story Matthew Belloni says THR Exit & # 39; 100% friendly & # 39 ;, but & # 39; friction of priorities and strategies & # 39; with the owners

"Nekesa is an incredibly smart, respected journalist and seasoned leader who can confidently shape the next chapter of this venerable brand and we are proud to welcome The Hollywood Reporter," said Deanna Brown, president of Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media. . Group.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Belloni came out abruptly on April 6 after 14 years in THR, where he rose to the top editorial position after the departure of Janice Min, who had transformed the publication of a daily business newspaper into a brilliant weekly. He had stressed in a memo to staff that the decision to leave was "100% friendly", between himself and the owners of Valence Media, he thought there had been doubts that there had been friction.

Sources told Up News Info that Valence, which also owns entertainment entities like Dick Clark Productions, had been waiting for an ad or some say THR stories that highlight your industry allies.

THR, Billboard and Environment they are part of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, a division of Valence Media. In addition to dcp, it owns Media Rights Capital and has minority interests in A24, Fulwell 73 and T-Street.

"Nekesa is a brilliant journalist and we are lucky to have her leadership Hollywood reporter, where we know she will set a high standard for the work we do, as well as the way we do it, "said Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEO of Valence Media." We have enjoyed meeting her and have found her to be strong, generous in spirit and the kind of leader who wants to see his teams excel and grow. "