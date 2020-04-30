Thousands of marijuana convictions erased books in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Thousands of marijuana convictions have been erased from the books in Santa Clara County. Some 11,500 convictions involving more than 9,000 defendants have been removed.

The action is the result of voter-approved Proposition 64, which legalized the use of recreational marijuana in California.

"Too many people who have committed low-level crimes and paid their debt to society continue to be hampered by old criminal records in their efforts to get back on track," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "The justice system must always evolve towards equity and equality."

The measure eliminates the need for qualified people to file petitions and attend hearings, and covers convictions that date back 50 years.

The presiding judge said it should provide a sense of closure and allow some defendants to seek employment as companies begin to reopen.