Those who choose not to return to work because of the coronavirus can still get unemployment benefits – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Texas Workforce Commission released a new guideline Thursday on eligibility for unemployment benefits for people who choose not to return to work at this time because of COVID-19.

Under this guide, Texans can continue to receive unemployment benefits throughout the COVID-19 response if they choose not to return to work for certain reasons as specified by TWC.

"As the Lone Star State begins the process of safely and strategically opening up the economy, our top priority is to protect the health and safety of all Texans, especially those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19," Governor Abbott said. "This flexibility in the unemployment benefits process will help ensure that Texans with certain health and safety concerns are not penalized for choosing not to return to work."

Each unemployment insurance claim is currently evaluated on an individual basis.

However, due to the COVID-19 emergency, the following are reasons why benefits would be awarded if the individual refused suitable work.

Reason for refusal:

High risk: People over 65 are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.

High-risk household member: People 65 years of age and older are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.

Diagnosed with COVID: The individual has tested positive for COVID-19 from a source authorized by the State of Texas and has not recovered.

Family member with COVID: Anyone in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 from a source authorized by the State of Texas and has not recovered and it has not been 14 days yet.

Quarantined: The individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.

Childcare: The school or daycare is closed and no alternatives are available.

Any other situation will be subject to a case-by-case review by TWC based on individual circumstances.

