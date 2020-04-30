This is what you can expect from Friday's weather forecast.

The heavy rains that move during the night will continue until early Friday morning.

Forecasters expect the heaviest rain to end at lunchtime, but a large number of clouds and some scattered showers could persist throughout the afternoon and evening. A thunderclap or two thunderclaps is also possible at night.

Highs are forecast to hit low to mid 60s in the afternoon, with temperatures dropping to upper 40s in the afternoon.

See what's happening with Boston weather right now on our live update radar map.