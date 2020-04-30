This is what happened when Eminem discovered a home intruder

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Eminem he's an Oscar winner, a Grammy winner, and, apparently, his own personal safety.
Earlier this month, the world-famous rapper came face-to-face with a home intruder, TMZ reports. According to the media, the robbery occurred early in the morning around 4 a.m. Local time at Eminem's Detroit area home.
ME! The news can confirm that Matthew David Hughes was arrested and placed on $ 50,000 bail on April 6. He has not yet been released from prison.
Police tell us they are sending the suspect to coroners to see if he is competent enough for the court. Matthew doesn't have a first court date since the courts are closed, but he's also waiting for coroners to clean it up.
Police confirmed that the 26-year-old used a cobblestone to break the kitchen window and go up to Eminem's home in a gated community.
TMZ reports that an alarm was triggered which caused Eminem to wake up from his sleep and discover the surprise guest in his living room. The alleged suspect was detained before the police arrived. Matthew was charged with a first degree home invasion.
ME! News has contacted the Eminem team for any comments.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office
The incident has not prevented 8 miles star make a difference during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, Henry Ford Health System Hospital received a delightful surprise from Eminem.
"Our #HealthcareHeroes' got lost,quot; in the delicious Mom & # 39; s Spaghetti donated by Detroit himself, @eminem, "said the Instagram legend in acknowledging the rapper's hit song,quot; Lose Yourself. "" Thank you for providing a special food for our team members! "
More recently, Eminem decided to clean his closet and donate special items to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
—Jessica Finn's report
%MINIFYHTML901bf1675b464ecdcb1acbb51c1c89df13%%MINIFYHTML901bf1675b464ecdcb1acbb51c1c89df14%