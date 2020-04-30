This is what happened when Eminem discovered a home intruder

Eminem he's an Oscar winner, a Grammy winner, and, apparently, his own personal safety.

Earlier this month, the world-famous rapper came face-to-face with a home intruder, TMZ reports. According to the media, the robbery occurred early in the morning around 4 a.m. Local time at Eminem's Detroit area home.

ME! The news can confirm that Matthew David Hughes was arrested and placed on $ 50,000 bail on April 6. He has not yet been released from prison.

Police tell us they are sending the suspect to coroners to see if he is competent enough for the court. Matthew doesn't have a first court date since the courts are closed, but he's also waiting for coroners to clean it up.

Police confirmed that the 26-year-old used a cobblestone to break the kitchen window and go up to Eminem's home in a gated community.

TMZ reports that an alarm was triggered which caused Eminem to wake up from his sleep and discover the surprise guest in his living room. The alleged suspect was detained before the police arrived. Matthew was charged with a first degree home invasion.