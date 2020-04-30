This big leak is almost definitely the final design of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro – BGR

The release date of Apple's iPhone 12 is almost certainly delayed at this point if a recent report from The Wall Street Journal is to be believed.

Production was reportedly delayed by a month, and while a firm release date is still unknown, Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs have been finalized.

Recent versions of the iPhone 12 Pro showed us a surprising new look, and now it seems certain that it is the final design of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro.

Reports have been back for months regarding the time of the upcoming launch of Apple's iPhone 12. Several reports from reliable sources said Apple's launch time has fallen behind its normal mid-September period. At the same time, conflicting reports from sources that are generally just as reliable have said Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will be released on time, though supply may be limited at launch. The latest news on the subject comes from The Wall Street Journal, and it is not good. According to newspaper sources, Apple has delayed mass production of its upcoming new iPhone 12 models by a month. It's unclear exactly how that could affect the release date of Apple's iPhone 12, but it's certainly not what Apple fans wanted to hear. In light of all that is happening right now with the new coronavirus pandemic, however, it certainly should come as no surprise.

If you had an Apple that's been crossing your fingers and the redesigned first iPhone lineup since 2017 would hit stores in time, this new report is likely to ruin your day. Still, if it's any consolation, we have every reason to believe that the recent look at Apple's leaked iPhone 12 Pro design is truly the real deal, and Apple's new iPhones will be just as impressive as leaks suggest.

For those who might have gotten lost, we gave our readers a peek earlier this week at what we believed to be the most accurate and realistic representation yet of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro. There are more than a dozen graphic designers known for creating unpublished smartphone replicas, but none are as good as Jonas Daehnert. His renders are by far the most realistic there are, and he also tries to stick mainly to confirmed and rumors from trusted sources to craft his mockups.

Daehnert recently turned his attention to the iPhone 12 Pro, and we've already shared the impressive results with you. Here is a review:

Like numerous rumors of solid sources going back to the Ming-Chi Kuo reports last year, Apple's new iPhone 12 series is expected to combine display design and large square rear camera arrays with flat metal edges. from the iPhone 5 The notch on the screen is expected to be a bit smaller than on the iPhone 11 and the camera array on iPhone 12 Pro models will add a LIDAR sensor, and that's exactly what Daehnert designed.

If you've been following the Apple rumors lately, you've no doubt noticed that there are some new faces that have been leaking information from the iPhone 12. You may not completely trust them either, as they are still in the process of creating logs. tracing. That said, there is another source that suggests this is what Apple's iPhone 12 Pro will look like when it finally launches. What font is it you could ask? It's Apple.

If you don't remember, the developers who had access to the code pulled out the illustrations above from the leaked iOS 14 code last month. It was a big leak, but at the time, people noticed that they were possibly just illustrations of a possible iPhone 12 design that hadn't been finalized yet. At this point, given all the leaks and rumors we've seen across the web from sources with a solid track record, it's more than safe to say that the design has been finalized.