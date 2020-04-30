Third striker charged with attacking the Irvine police officer 5 days after being released on $ 0 bail – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A third forward was charged with assaulting an Irvine police officer while allegedly entering a business, just days after being released from jail on a $ 0 bond by a designated court commissioner who is under fire for releasing seven high-risk sex offenders recently.

Russell Paul Parson, 39, of Los Angeles, was released from jail on April 14 for his own recognition after pleading not guilty to a felony robbery and theft with a previous theft of a vehicle. According to the Orange County District Attorney's office, Parsons appeared before Orange County Court Commissioner Joseph Dane three times since April 8 to plead not guilty to a total of seven serious crimes in connection with three cases. theft and robbery separately.

Authorities say that just five days later, Parsons attacked an Irvine police officer who was responding to a silent alarm in a commercial business. The officer had to use a Taser pistol to subdue Parsons for arrest, according to the District Attorney's office, who said that a sharp ax head and combat-style knife were recovered at the scene.

"We cannot allow a global pandemic to challenge common sense," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "This officer had to fight for his life against a dangerous criminal who should have been behind bars and not be free to commit more crimes."

Parsons' arrest is the second time that Spitzer has publicly criticized Commissioner Dane for releasing convicted criminals in a statewide effort to reduce the inmate population in Orange County jails due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Spitzer issued a warning that Dane had released seven high-risk sex offenders, despite previously trying to remove or alter their tracking devices.

Dane cannot respond to criticism due to an ethics canon that prohibits judges or commissioners from commenting on cases. However, an Orange County public defender and a Fullerton attorney came to Dane's defense to describe Spitzer's criticism as "false,quot; because the commissioner cannot defend himself.

The attorney says Dane has volunteered to carry out the appearances and has been working every day from 6 a.m. at 7 p.m.

"If I'm a home judge reading this, I'm going to think I'm not going to risk my neck," said public defender Sharon Petrosino.

Fullerton's attorney, Jacqueline Goodman, head of the state and national defense attorney organizations, said that if Spitzer did not like the decisions, he could have appealed them to a higher court.

"He is trying to intimidate the judge and the entire court by calling a judicial official by name, who is doing nothing more than exercising his discretion appropriately and following the order of the chief justice," Good man said.

As for Parsons, who is now detained on $ 250,000 bail, he has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, resisting an executive officer, vandalism, and being in a place where there are controlled substances, according to the district attorney's office. . He faces a total of 13 felonies and two misdemeanors related to robberies on March 29, March 31, April 2, April 19, and one theft case on April 4.