These are the places to avoid to stay safe from the coronavirus – BGR

Everyone continues to learn new details about the new coronavirus in real time, as scientists and researchers continue to discover new insights into the COVID-19 virus, even as the number of viruses continues to grow.

New research shows that there appears to be a greater chance of avoiding the virus in less crowded, well-ventilated rooms.

With each passing day, we continue to learn more and more about the new coronavirus that caused a global pandemic and continues to grow the already tragic number in the United States and in other parts of the world. As of this writing, for example, nearly 1.1 million cases of the virus have been identified in the United States. According to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University, and almost 62,000 Americans have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

At the same time, work to beat the virus continues as scientists and researchers compete to identify therapies that can treat victims of the virus and ultimately find a vaccine that will prevent it. In a Thursday post on his GatesNotes blog, for example, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stressed that there are reasons for hope and that there is beginning to be "light at the end of the tunnel." Gates writes: "Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he believes it will take around eighteen months to develop a coronavirus vaccine. I agree with him, although it could be as little as 9 months or up to two years. Although eighteen months may seem like a long time, this would be the fastest time that scientists have created a new vaccine. "

Everybody has been learning in real time since the new virus came out, novel, in the sense that it is new and none of us has been exposed to it before (and therefore we don't have the antibodies to defend ourselves natural) that). And now, the results of a new study have been published in the scientific journal. Nature, which analyzes the hospitals and the different rooms within them (as well as the ventilation in them) to make some judgments about the types of rooms and environments that are most conducive to the spread of the coronavirus.

Among the findings: The study is based on research by Chinese scientists monitoring a couple of hospitals in Wuhan, China, which is where the global coronavirus pandemic originated. They found that most of the time, hospitals that were better ventilated tended to have lower concentrations of aerosolized particles associated with the coronavirus. And at the same time, poorly ventilated areas of hospitals, such as bathrooms, saw the opposite result.

"The concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in aerosols detected in isolation rooms and ventilated patient rooms was very low, but it was high in the patients' bathroom areas," the authors wrote as part of the study. "Airborne SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in most public areas were undetectable, except in two areas prone to crowding, possibly due to infected carriers in the crowd."

This is interesting news, but it is not yet 100% definitive. One reason why it is not yet entirely clear whether less ventilated areas where traces of the virus are detected may pose a greater risk to you is that there are still so many unknowns associated with this virus. Doctors and scientists still don't know how much concentration of the virus it takes to infect someone. But it's still good information to have.

