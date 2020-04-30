These $ 14 Capris Flare Yoga have 150 5-star Amazon reviews

Why are the reviewers so impressed? Listen to what they have to say:

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I have continued to buy Spalding yoga capris for the past two years because of how comfortable and true they are to me."

"They make my legs, not as impressive as I would like, look good. The flare on the bottom of the capri is very flattering."

"I feel like they're flattering and slimming. They're great to wear around the house on the weekend and if I have to run away they still look good enough not to look like I just got out of bed."