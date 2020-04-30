Theo James Sci-Fi Movie ‘Archive’ Lands July Vertical Agreement Release Date – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to Archive, the science fiction photo starring Theo James that was to have its world premiere on SXSW before the festival closed due to the coronavirus blockade. Gavin Rothery wrote and directed the film, which Vertical said Wednesday that it aims for a July 10 release in theaters.

The film is set in 2038, where George Almore (James) is working on a true human equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the most risky. Especially since he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: to reunite with his dead wife. Stacy MartinVox Lux) co-stars, with the cast including Rhona Mitra and Toby Jones.

The London Independent-based production and sales team produced the film, with producers Philip Herd and Cora Palfrey alongside James. Executive producers are Luc Roeg, Sarah Lebutsch, James Atherton, Jan Pace, Norman Merry, Peter Hampden, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Nate Bolotin, Trevor Beattie, and Rothery.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey and Josh Spector on Vertical and Bolotin on XYZ Films for the filmmakers. Last summer, Vertical released James & # 39; Lie and steal co-starring Emily Ratajkowski.

"Vertical has long supported the film from the beginning and I can't wait for the American public to see ArchiveRothery said.