"Theatrical central element for our business" but PVOD "Complementary element" – Up News Info

Days after Jeff Shell's statements in the Wall street journal on the $ 95M PVOD success of Trolls World Tour and the company's plans for its list of movies in homes and theaters, words that ignited AMC chief Adam Aron to seize the films from his chain's studio, the CEO of NBCUniversal acknowledged the company's commitment to the theater, but that PVOD will remain part of the equation.

“The question is when we get out of this, what will be the model. I would expect consumers to return to the theaters and we will be a part of that. And I also hope that PVOD is going to be a part of that in some way. It is not a replacement, it will be a complementary element. We're going to have to see how long it takes and where it takes us, "Shell said in today's Comcast Q1 earnings call.

"There is no doubt that theater will one day be central to our business and the film business, is how people make their films and how they expect their films to be seen," Shell said at the top of the call.

"But the flip side is that most of our movies, whether we like it or not, are consumers at home, it is not realistic to assume that we are not going to change, that this part of the business is not going to change as all parts of the business are change, "he added.

The CEO of NBCUniversal continued: "We are in an unprecedented environment. We had several films, including Trolls (world tour) they were ready to go. We had worked very hard on them and invested a lot of money in them. And we really had a choice: delay those movies to a time when we think theaters will be open again, we did that with Quick and Minions, we either sell them or pass them on to the transmission; some of our other competitors have, or we are trying something new to try to preserve the nature of the movies, and this is how we came up with the PVOD offer. First of all, you couldn't be more pleased with Donna Langley and her team in the way they were executed, as the numbers he mentioned are really interesting. We provide consumers with a product they desperately need at home, especially if you have a group of 7 and 5 year olds running around. And it was good for the employees as it kept them working on something and gave us the ability to earn money on something we were proud of. ”