The voices of the creators of & # 39; Outer Banks & # 39; they hope to deliver a planned four-season race

After Netflix's 10-episode series ended with a cliffhanger, showrunner Jonas Pate expresses his enthusiasm for exploring & # 39; many more good twists and turns & # 39; in case you get the green light for more seasons.

The brains behind the hit Netflix series "External banks"He has assured fans that there is more to come after the season one cliffhanger.

Creator and showrunner Jonas Pate tells EW.com that he has plans to make the show last five seasons, and he's only waiting for bosses to approve it on the streaming site.

"Since we started, we always saw it as something that was probably a four-season show, maybe five seasons, but definitely four seasons. We've stretched it out quite a bit. I'm just looking forward to having a chance to tell those stories."

The 10-episode drama follows the fate of four friends who search the North Carolina "Outer Banks" for the remains of the Royal Merchant ship, which sank with gold on board. It's stars Chase stokes, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss like friends with Madelyn Cline playing the love interest Sarah Cameron.

"We love the pairing of friends in this exciting fantasy adventure, and we feel like we really just played the first round of that story," adds Pate. "And now that the audience knows our characters and the mystery baseline engine is up and running, we just feel like we have so many more twists and turns to explore, so we're looking forward to more."