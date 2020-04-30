The veteran Bollywood actor was 67 – Up News Info

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor died after a long battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.
As part of the Bollywood Kapoor acting dynasty, Rishi Kapoor made his feature film debut in 1970 as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker.
Three years later, Kapoor landed his first lead role in 1973. Cop. It led to a series of romantic lead roles that Kapoor played in dozens of movies for more than two decades. Later in her career, she transitioned to being a character actor.
Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing respiratory difficulties. Kapoor's death comes a day after the death of another Bollywood star, Irrfan Khan.
BBC contributed to this report.
