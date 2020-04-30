The star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; Grant Gustin fights anxiety from the age of 5

WENN

Arrowverse's Barry Allen opens his fight with mental health issues by revealing his battle with anxiety since he was just five years old.

Grant Gustin He has struggled with anxiety since the tender age of five.

The 30-year-old actor most famous for his lead role on the American television show "The flash"He opened up about his mental health problems during an appearance in Michael Rosenbaum& # 39; s "Inside youpodcast.

When asked when his anxiety started, Grant revealed that "he was probably four or five years old," adding: "He knew he had always dealt with anxiety, but he got precise ideas about where things started and why he felt that way. Anxiety is always – present in my life, for sure. "

Over the years, Grant has learned to deal with his anxiety and credits therapy for helping him in more ways than one.

"I've come a long way taking some pressure off …" he said. "I have always been very hard on myself and I still am, but I put too much pressure at the beginning and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, at least in my opinion, at work, such as how nervous I was and how focused I was doing it right. It sure gets in your way. "