The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Jorge Nava, expects a new love after the divorce of Anfisa Arkhipchenko

The TLC personality, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence after being arrested for marijuana possession in 2018, also shares other things on his & # 39; priority list & # 39 ;.

His failed marriage with Anfisa Arkhipchenko does not "90 day fiance"star Jorge Nava Losing hope for a new romance The television star, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence after being arrested for marijuana possession in 2018, shared in a new interview that he wants to find love again after being released from the prison.

"One of the first things I had to deal with was leaving my family and leaving my relationship behind. That was difficult. That was very difficult," he said in an interview from prison during the Monday April 27 episode of " 90 Day Promised: quarantined. " "The last time I saw Anfisa was the day before I was incarcerated. The night before I got to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and I didn't they made". t. That was it ".

"Probably about two months after being in prison, he basically said he couldn't be with me anymore. I wish he was 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me," shared the California native. "We still talk on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried."

Jorge, who is ready to leave the Arizona State Complex in Phoenix, Arizona in 26 days, went on to say that he is "open to seeking love again." However, he added that "love is the least on my priority list." He explained, "I just have to fix my life and make sure I'm good as a person before I can give something to someone else."

"I ended up finding out online that I was with someone else. That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart," he said. "The last time I spoke to Anfisa, she asked me if I already knew she was with someone else. I said yes and that as soon as I get out of prison, I am going to file for divorce. At least now, I am stronger mentally. I'm emotionally stronger. I've been through a lot of changes here in prison. "

Jorge and Anfisa were married in season 4 of the TLC program. In a previous interview, the 31-year-old man revealed that his drastic weight loss was what led them to their decision to go their separate ways. "I think she was jealous of the attention she was receiving," she alleged.

"The news about my weight loss didn't sit well with him," he continued. "It was then that he blocked my phone calls and began to lose contact with her," he added, noting that his separated wife waited until "the day after" that he published about his weight loss to say that "it was all over." "