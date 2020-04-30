The slowest eight minutes in sports: how a turtle derby will replace the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby won't take place on May 5 as scheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but taking the place of "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports,quot; is somewhat slower: the Turtle Derby. from Kentucky.

The Kentucky Derby started in 1875 and has been running every year since then. But for the first time since 1945, the Derby will not take place on the first Saturday in May. In 1945, the government banned horse racing during the first half of the year during World War II, and when the war ended in early May, there was not enough time to celebrate the race, which would end running on June 9.

Thus, the first Kentucky Turtle Derby was hatched.

According to an article in The Courier-Journal about the race's first race in 1945, more than 165 turtles were boxed onto the track at the Jefferson County Armory in Louisville, with 20 chosen for each of the seven races. Around 6,500 fans filled the stands by 8 p.m. Publication time. Twenty turtles participated in seven qualifying races and the winners continued to compete in a 20-foot final. (Of course, no fans will be allowed in turtle running in 2020.)

A turtle named Broken Spring won it all, with a time of 20 feet in two minutes. Broken Spring paid $ 2.50 for their victory, and the race won a total of $ 8,000 for a children's health charity after all bets were paid, according to museum records.

Kentucky Derby fans are sure to hear some familiar Derby sounds; The Kentucky Turtle Derby will be called by Triple Crown announcer Larry Collmus, while bugler Steve Buttleman will play before the race.

"I don't think I have called a race that lasts eight minutes," Collmus said. "I'm going to have to drink a lot of water to prepare for that. With the Kentucky Derby, there are months of preparation to get to know all the horses and get the names on your head. These turtles are going to be a little new to me."

The turtle race will be filmed in Chicago, with turtles like Sir-Hides-A-Bunch, American Toruga and Galapa-GO! in the countryside.

Post time for Saturday's race is 7 p.m., and you can watch the race here.

"It's weird, but there have been a lot of weird things in the past few months in this country," Collmus said. “It will be like the Derby broadcast. Only turtles instead.