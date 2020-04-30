The Serbian Armed Forces tested the advanced version of the OGANJ missile system – Defense Blog

Last week, the Serbian Armed Forces conducted a missile firing test from an OGANJ modular system with an LRSVM M18 armored cabin.

The test of the advanced version of the OGANJ missile system was carried out in the presence of Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Acting Assistant Minister for Material Resources, Nenad Miloradović, PhD, members of the Mixed Artillery Brigade and the Technical Testing Center .

After the dismissal, Minister Vulin said that no matter how many responsibilities and new tasks regarding the fight against the coronavirus that the Serbian Armed Forces have, their modernization and equipment never cease and they never forget that life must continue and that they should not lose time. .

“Today, the Serbian Armed Forces have demonstrated what an OGANJ modular system can do. It is a modernized version with an armored cabin. We fired 122mm rockets today. The 40 km range is something that has not been attempted so far. We have shown that we can do this and that in this way we can improve our skills and strength, "said Minister Vulin.

He stressed that the readiness for combat of the Serbian Armed Forces should never decrease and that there is no excuse for that.

“The President of Serbia and the Supreme Commander of the Serbian Armed Forces, Aleksandar Vučić deals with this every day and demands that we can always protect our country and our people. We can do that, "said Minister Vulin.

There are very few places in Europe where a shot 40 kilometers away can be fired, said Acting Assistant Minister for Material Resources, Nenad Miloradović, PhD, speaking about shooting the OGANJ modular self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in an extended area of ​​the training ground. "Pasuljanske livade,quot;.

"This is a historic moment for us, because something like this has not happened in Serbia until now. It is very important to us because we can demonstrate that we have that capability, which is significant for testing the next generation of weapons and the possibility that the Serbian Armed Forces will continue to practice with the new generation of weapons, "said Minister Vulin