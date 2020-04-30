"The Rich Got Richer," says Phil Simms of the NFL Today in the 49ers' draft – Up News Info San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers' recovery season left them a win below the Super Bowl title. And their offseason before the NFL Draft, while relatively quiet, positioned them for another career. Arik Armstead was re-signed to continue anchoring a dominant defensive line. Jimmie Ward was brought back to secure high school. The team maintained much of its depth along the offensive and defensive lines, and clung to a few key players.

The loss of DeForest Buckner obviously hurts, but teams sometimes have to make financial decisions. And this was one of those cases.

So when entering the NFL Draft, the 49ers were already the NFC's main contender, albeit one with a couple of needs: defensive tackle and wide receiver. The team addressed those needs with its two first-round picks. And then they switched a current and future selection to address a sudden need for a left offensive tackle.

They were successful in all three respects, according to NFL Today analyst Phil Simms. “The rich, for me, got richer. San Francisco, what did they do? They exchange DeForest Buckner. They get a headline at (Javon) Kinlaw. (Brandon) Aiyuk, a wide receiver, in the first round. Most important of all, they got Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in the NFL. They got it in a Washington exchange. "

Kinlaw, South Carolina's fourteenth pick, is an almost perfect fit for the hole left by Buckner's trade. Therefore, there should be little drop for a unit that dominated the line of scrimmage for much of last season. Aiyuk, the 25th pick for Arizona St., is a game creator who will certainly get his shot on Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Perhaps the biggest move was the pick that the 49ers didn't make in the fifth round. San Francisco traded its fifth-round pick alongside last year's third-round pick for former Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Adding an offensive lineman became critical during the weekend's draft with the removal of left tackle Joe Staley.

Staley, a 13-year veteran with six Pro Bowls to his name, left behind big shoes to protect Jimmy Garoppolo's blind side. His replacement may be the most qualified player to advance. Williams is a 10-year veteran (nine seasons on the field) with seven Pro Bowls to his credit. The 2019 season was absent due to unresolved differences with the Redskins and their medical staff. Those irreparable differences, of course, proved to be an opportunity for the 49ers.

The true strength of the San Francisco 2020 draft will be revealed in the coming seasons as draft teams move into professional play and Williams breaks free of the rust. But the 49ers will enter the 2020 season as a clear favorite. According to NFL Today analyst Boomer Esiason, "the teams that helped each other run in the Super Bowl this year … San Francisco, as Phil said, would be one of those teams."

