The remdesivir of coronavirus medicine has just obtained its most important endorsement so far – BGR

A National Institutes of Health (NIH) trial involving more than 1,000 patients revealed that remdesivir can help COVID-19 patients recover faster.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the drug will become the standard of care for the new coronavirus disease.

The study has not been published or peer-reviewed and there are still some questions, but the first results seem very promising.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

We have been talking about remdesivir for quite some time since the new coronavirus pandemic began. It is one of the proposed therapies for COVID-19 that has been used in all kinds of trials around the world, a drug that was initially developed to fight the Ebola virus. In the past few days, we saw remdesivir studies that yielded not-so-good news, but also leaked research that revealed the drug is quite promising for treating some patients with COVID-19. But it was Dr. Anthony Fauci who gave the most support for remdesivir on Wednesday. The drug is good news for COVID-19 patients and will become the standard of care in the US. USA, where a study yielded relevant data on the drug's effectiveness against the new virus. However, not all is good news, as the drug may not be able to reduce the death rate.

Contradictory results

Before Fauci had a chance to talk about remdesivir becoming the new COVID-19 standard of care, we looked at a couple of studies that yielded conflicting reports. First, a couple of weeks ago, doctors at the University of Chicago Medicine discussed the remdesivir research that involved 125 people in two Phase 3 trials. The conclusions of that study were leaked, revealing that most of the patients were severe. , and most of them recovered faster than expected. Only two died. Those results were preliminary, as they had not yet been published.

A week after that, hydroxychloroquine research findings and remdesivir were revealed for other studies. The remdesivir study of China published by the World Health Organization (WHO) was of particular interest. The results showed that there was no difference between the remdesivir and placebo groups in the trial in terms of recovery time. But that study was stopped early due to unspecified adverse drug reactions.

The new studies

Fauci's surprising remdesivir comments came Wednesday during a White House briefing. America's leading infectious disease expert USA It revealed the early conclusion of an even larger remdesivir study by the US government. USA The study showed that remdesivir patients recovered 31% faster than placebo. That is "very significant," Fauci said.

"This is really quite important," the doctor told reporters, comparing the discovery to a time in 1986 "when we were fighting for HIV drugs, and we had nothing."

"This will be the standard of care," added Fauci.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases enrolled 1,063 patients in the trial, Reuters reports. But the research has yet to be published or peer-reviewed.

Partial results showed that patients who received remdesivir recovered within 11 days, while those who took placebo pills took 15 days to recover. Fauci said the results were announced earlier because of the ethical responsibility to allow placebo patients to receive remdesivir, NPR reports. Remdesivir therapy may increase the chances of survival, but some people may still die of COVID-19 despite receiving treatment. The study showed that 8% of people who received the drug died compared to 11.6% in the placebo group.

Fauci said the China study had little power. "I don't like pooh-pooh other studies, but that's not an adequate study, and everyone in the field feels that," he said. Comparatively, he referred to the NIH study as "truly powerful,quot; because it involved more than 1,000 hospital patients in numerous countries. The expert added that the study has shown "that a drug can block this virus." Still, the research needs to be reviewed by others once it's published.

The next step is to examine the combination of remdesivir with other drugs, such as an anti-inflammatory medicine, to see how they compare to using remdesivir alone.

In a separate study from Gilead detailed by ReutersGilead observed how the drug works in severe cases of COVID-19. The study included 397 patients who received the medication for five days or 10 days. Gilead noted that the clinical improvements were similar regardless of the duration of therapy. Patients treated early with remdesivir had better results than patients who received the drug later.

The drug maker is also looking at the effectiveness of remdesivir in patients with less severe COVID-19, but the results will be released next month.

Finally, remdesivir is also part of a larger WHO study, the results of which have yet to be revealed. It is unclear whether any of the studies mentioned here are also part of the WHO mega trial.

Image Source: Shutterstock