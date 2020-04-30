The Pawnee Posse is back, along with some protected favorites – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: This summary contains details, guest cameos, and various jokes from tonight. Parks and Recreation Special COVID-19 fundraiser on NBC.

How Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur promised, tonight Parks and Recreation It was largely an independent episode, one that would not alter the canon of what was already established.

Many zingers more than the comedy plotline shone, of course, given the limitations of shooting via Zoom during the COVID-19 weather. None Parks and Rec. A diehard who has been starving for a reunion, he got it here, however, the special is a lot that was promised: Leslie Knope (Poehler), determined to stay connected to her friends in a moment of social estrangement. She is involved in a Zoom call tree, where each former member of her Pawnee office is expected to sign up with another, but the Zoom tree breaks down as to who is assigned to call who, however we can check us in with the core cast of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Rashida Jones (Anne), Aziz Ansari (Tom), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April), Chris Pratt (Andy), Adam Scott (Ben), Rob Lowe (Chris), Jim O & # 39; Heir (Gerry) and Retta (Donna).

While the end of 2015 jumped to 2023 and 2048, the Parks and Rec. The team makes it clear that this is April 2020. Ben remains a congressman, albeit abandoned at home, dizzy from cleaning up chemicals, helping children study at home, but so bored that he was inspired to write a "Dunshire Cones" modeling clay film. Leslie is in the office, working for the House of the Interior, and has been involved in closing parks for security reasons during a pandemic.

She brings Ron Swanson closer to his cabin, who "has been practicing social distancing since he was 4 years old."

“I came here to look for meat, so I don't have to go to the supermarket. I've built a 12 year supply of venison jerky, I can send you a little. You probably have to sharpen your incisor teeth, "says Ron in classic Offerman style. More gas from Offerman's Ron later in the episode when he was joined by his ex-wife (played by Offerman's real wife, Megan Mullally), Tammy Two in Zoom calls Leslie. Tammy is bound and gagged.

"I think his intention was to join us in our double bed and wrap the piano wire around my throat … apparently not my throat," says Ron whose intention is "to put a note around her neck and leave it on the fire station. "Leslie asks where Tammy is at the end of the episode and Ron tells her:" We cover it with deer grease and leave it for the wolves. " She chewed on her ropes and runs all night. I'm worried about the other wolves. "Classic rum, which sounds funny like something a crazy Eugene Levy character would talk about SCTV.

Ron approaches April to find her dressed in a variety of clothing; He puts them in garbage bags and takes out the first five things every day and uses them. They are joined by Andy, who has been locked in the shed for the past two days and is unable to leave. Anne is an outpatient nurse, but it seems she is isolating herself in the northeast wing of her big house with Lowe’s Chris and the children are on the northwest side of the house. He has been donating his red blood cells "which are so big that you can see them with the naked eye." Tom joins Anne and Leslie in a Zoom; He is on vacation in Bali, bombarding some "business ideas".

"What do you think of this?" Tom from Ansari asks Anne from Jones, "double-breasted pajamas?"

There really is no overt political arrest for the Trump Administration's current mishaps in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some major nuances. When Leslie tells Gerry that she and Ben are doing a media blitz to give people in Pawnee an update on how things are with the coronavirus and how to stay, Gerry, with a steaming poop filter on his head, says: "That would be incredible, it is so important that people hear from their trusted leaders, at a crucial moment and at a crucial moment in our history." Cut to Joan Callamezzo from Mo Collins, the talk show host of "Joan at Home," who is as vain as Trump himself, and also gets titles, calling Ben, Leslie's "house boy".

"I'm actually a member of the House of Representatives, I'm a congressman," says Ben de Scott.

"Whatever sexual fantasy works for you two," replies Joan.

Schur told us that tonight's cold opening is someone who is "not being one of the top 10 cast members, and that sets the tone for the show. "That someone was Paul Rudd as Bobby Newport, the famous silver spoon, bratty candidate who ran against Leslie for city council, just to vote by her at the end. While she usually hosts the episode, so everyone knows it's a fundraiser for FeedingAmerica.org, she has some of the best lines from the episode, telling everyone she's on her parents' "hunting lodge "in Switzerland." I haven't caught any fox, but … Zoom in, they're gone! "he shares as he calls the pandemic" the coronus. "Before the show enters its opening theme song fast and extended, Bobby asks someone off camera: "What is she (Leslie) talking about? Is there something going on? I haven't been watching the news lately."

During Leslie and Ben's television show tour during the second half of the episode, several Parks and Rec. the characters' favorites appear in the commercials, that is, Jean-Ralphio de Ben Schwartz, who puts his personal phone number so that people can call him; Dennis Feinstein, by Jason Mantzoukas, the type of fragrance that is selling "Miracle Cure, proven to kill everything it comes in contact with"; and the best dentist, Dr. Jeremy Jamm, who can stay in business without a patient leaving home.

"Give me your credit card, I'll leave you a bunch of needles, drills, gauze and guide you through your roof channel. Is it legal? Probably? Is it safe? That depends on you. If you're wrong, it's your fault." says Jamm of Jon Glaser.

Finally, the episode culminates with Swanson telling April: "She has an idea," and that's for the entire Pawnee Parks and Rec office to call Leslie to cheer her on. Awwww. The episode ends with Pratt's Andy guiding them all in a cover of "5,000 Candles in the Wind," the tribute song he performed in honor of Li & # 39; l Sebastian, the city's famous miniature horse, whose funeral It took place during the third season of the series. final.

In traditional Parks and Rec. fashion, Ron and Leslie stay with a mentor to protect the candid moment,

Ron says to Leslie, "Don't spend all your time taking care of other people, take care of yourself once in a while."

Until next time, Park and Rec, If there is ever a next time But we'd love to do it next time, especially outside of the restrictions of shooting COVID style.

As Schur told us on Tuesday, when it comes to the series' limited future, "Never say never" but "I don't see the point in renewing the show just to do it."