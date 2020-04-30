The Oscars will allow only movies to air as nominees next year, but there are restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only stopped Hollywood for the past two months because movies around the world have closed production, but it has also forced all movies to be seen inside the home rather than in the home. cinemas.

For the foreseeable future, there will be no film festivals or major theatrical releases, and numerous movies slated to premiere in theaters this spring and summer have been released directly to streaming or digital-launch platforms.

Oscar Academy has changed some of its rules due to Virus Corona. It will take into account movies that were only streamed like Amazon, Netflix and the like.

Due to this unprecedented time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that they will allow some of those movies to qualify for the Oscars 20201. However, that does not mean that all movies premiered on Netflix, Amazon or any other service. This year they will be eligible for a Best Picture nomination.

The Academy board of governors has decided that only films that had a planned release in theaters, but opted for a digital release or streaming service in place during the pandemic will be considered.

Typically, to qualify for Oscar consideration, a movie must last seven days at a Los Angeles County commercial theater. However, due to this year's change, movies like Trolls World Tour , Which was released digitally earlier this month after scrapping the theatrical release, could end with a nomination for Best Animated Film.

A dizzying day for movie lovers: – "Trolls World Tour,quot; is a runaway success.

-This year, the #Oscars They are allowing streaming-only movies to qualify for nominations since theaters are closed.

-AMC Theaters will no longer play any Universal movies due to some "Trolls,quot; related comments.

"The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a press release. “Our commitment to that has not changed and is unshakable. However, the historically tragic pandemic of COVID-19 requires this temporary exception to our award eligibility rules. ”

The Academy has made it clear that once theaters are open again, movies must be in theaters for at least seven days. However, they will expand outside of Los Angeles County. When the time comes, theaters in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami will also qualify.

In its press release, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences admitted that the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has made all of its rules and eligibility issues subject to change.



