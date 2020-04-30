The next phase of the retail apocalypse is here (and not looking good)

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Even before COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country, it was well known that department stores were fighting stay afloat financially. But the current public health crisis has accelerated the decline of the already weakened retail industry into a full-blown financial disaster.

Sales of clothing and accessories fell by more than a half during the month of March, and this trend is expected to continue until April. Normally during this time, retailers would start prepare for the 2020 holiday shopping season. But instead, many companies have been forced to lay off or fire thousands of employees, and others are desperately trying to figure out what the in-person shopping experience is like at the time of the distancing guidelines. Social. It is not easy to discover how to apply social distancing measures in hands on retail environments where everything from testers to beauty counters to fragrance cards could be a source of potential virus exposure.

"In recent years, the way the stores countered online was to suggest that the experience was worth the trip," said Simeon Siegel, managing director of BMO Capital Markets that covers retail and e-commerce. "In this new normality, for now, experience is what puts you at risk. So it's up to retailers to figure out how to create a socially distanced experience that makes travel worth the hassle and risk. "

J. Crew is preparing to apply bankruptcy, and here they are similar rumors about The Neiman Marcus Group, while Macy’s is getting ready reopen all of its 775 stores, despite general uncertainty about when states will lift shelter orders in place that have kept people indoors since mid-March. The department store chain plans to start opening stores in the next six to eight weeks, and they already have a vision of what this means. Shopping experience it will look like. Think of plexiglass barriers in front of cash registers, hand sanitizing stations, and new rules for returning clothes and using makeup testers.

Although Macy's reopening plans have been made public, it appears that the department store chain has been unable to explain to its workers how it plans to do so. keep them safe Once the stores start to open.

"Some of our members have worked for Macy & # 39; s for three to four decades, and it is their lives that will be at risk," said the official, Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. “We have asked for information about how they intend to protect their employees and they have not provided us with any. I am dumbfounded by his behavior. "

A union official representing more than 6,000 Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s workers in New York said that just discovered The company was planning to reopen when the news was announced in the media on Thursday. Although the company says staff members at stores that open will need training on new health and safety routines, it appears that the workers themselves have not received any information on what those routines will entail.

Macy hopes that at the beginning, the reopened stores will only bring 15-20% of their usual affairs. It's natural that the already drowning retail industry would go to great lengths to try to stay afloat amid the global health pandemic, but Macy's rushed reopening plans are just another reminder that for corporations, healthcare and The welfare of the workers comes second to profit.