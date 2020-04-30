The next launch of a great Tesla vehicle was delayed again: BGR

The Tesla Semi will not go into mass production until 2021.

Initially introduced in late 2017, the Tesla semi-truck was supposed to go into production in 2019.

Leaving Tesla's semi-delay aside, Tesla released a surprisingly strong earnings report this week.

Tesla's earnings report yesterday was mostly good news. Defying expectations once again, the electric car maker posted better-than-anticipated sales and managed to make a quarterly profit of $ 16 million in the process. And while that number isn't exactly devastating, it's certainly encouraging given Tesla's long history of losing money quarter after quarter.

In total, Tesla during the March quarter posted revenue of $ 5.9 billion, as the company delivered 88,400 vehicles. Breaking down further, Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 76,200 of those deliveries, while cumulative deliveries for Model S and X were recorded at 12,200 units.

At this point, Tesla basically sells cars as fast as it can make them. Additionally, the company has a number of intriguing vehicles in the pipeline, a list that includes the Tesla Semi, Cybertruck, and a next-generation version of the Roadster.

Incidentally, yesterday Tesla announced that the mass production of the Tesla Semi has been delayed once again. Remember that when Tesla first introduced the Tesla Semi in late 2017, the company said that mass production would start in 2019. Soon, Tesla pushed the date back to 2020. And with yesterday's earnings report, the company Now it says mass production will begin sometime in 2021.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the delay, but if we're honest it's not that surprising. Tesla does a lot of things extremely well, but meeting production deadlines is certainly not one of them. With the Model Y as the only exception, each and every Tesla vehicle, from the original Roadster to Model 3, has been subject to substantial delays.

Despite the Tesla Semi release date, interest in the vehicle has been impressively strong since its official launch. In the year following its introduction, Tesla began shipping large pre-orders from a number of Fortune 500 companies, including UPS and Walmart.

As a quick review, the entry-level Tesla Semi will cost $ 150,000 and will be able to drive 300 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, a more expensive $ 180,000 model will have a 500-mile range.

And because Tesla is still obsessed with raw acceleration, it's worth noting that the Tesla Semi can go from 0-60 MPH in 5 flat seconds and 0-60 MPH when carrying an 80,000-pound load. As a contrast point, a standard diesel truck takes 15 seconds to reach 60 MPH, about a full minute to reach 60 MPH when transporting 80,000 pounds.

"We designed the Tesla truck to be like a bullet," Musk proudly said during the vehicle's unveiling a few years ago. You can watch a video of the Tesla Semi speeding up below:

Image source: David Zalubowski / AP / Shutterstock