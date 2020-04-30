The new design of the Huawei phone looks suspiciously like the Samsung Galaxy Fold: BGR

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone later this year, not long after Samsung's follow-up to last year's Galaxy Fold also hits the market.

Recently revealed patent documentation shows that the new Huawei phone takes design cues from the Galaxy Fold, even with a folding screen inside and a quad camera setup on the front.

Huawei seems inclined to borrow a page from Samsung's design playbook for a future flip phone for which the Chinese smartphone maker has patented new designs, following the launch of the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs. Both come with the flip screen on the outside of the device, a key design feature that may not necessarily carry over to the new flip phone the company is expected to introduce later this year.

The expectation is that Huawei is going to shake up the design a bit for its next folding, not unlike the Samsung adjustments that were made from the Galaxy Fold to its next folding model, the Galaxy Z Flip (and with another design coming soon in the shape of the Galaxy Fold 2). In fact, speaking of Samsung, it looks like Huawei may be considering similar design cues as Samsung's for the Galaxy Fold, at least based on Huawei's recently approved design patent documentation.

As the Dutch tech news blog saw it LetsGoDigitalHuawei on Wednesday approved a patent in China showing its design for a foldable phone that can be expanded into a tablet. Like the Galaxy Fold, the folding screen is inside this time, and no notched or hole-punch camera is visible on the device.

In addition to an additional display inside, this design also moves away from the Fold, as Huawei envisions a four-camera setup adjacent to the front display. The Mate Xs, announced earlier this year, also has a quad camera system, though it appears that Huawei is also planning to give this new phone a zoom lens, which would be in line with the P40 Pro +. Placing the camera in the front supports uses such as video calling and taking selfies, while the back is nice and smooth and can therefore be placed flat on a surface with a bulging lens that causes it to partially rise .

LetsGoDigital He speculates that Huawei will likely launch its next foldable in the fall, around October. It is still unclear whether the company will stick to these patent designs for the new phone, but there certainly is at least one external possibility, especially since the Samsung Galaxy Fold follow-up would hit the market a month or two before that. Which means that both companies would face each other more or less at the same time in an attempt to continue to grow the folding device market.

