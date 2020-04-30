The NBA considers playing games at Disney World, according to the report.

Are we going to Disney World?

It is a possibility, for the NBA.

According to The Athletic & # 39; s Shams Charania, the Association may consider Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as a potential gambling site once the league and its players believe it is safe to resume play.

Charania notes that a league doctor shared positive information with league GMs regarding vaccine and drug trials that could help alleviate the new coronavirus, which is positive news for the league and sports fans that they expect sports to return.

Disney World itself is a viable option, if the league takes that route. It has some sports centers capable of hosting NBA games, and to sweeten the deal, Disney has already offered its land to the NBA as an option, according to the Charania report. Las Vegas had been the other place where it was a hoop return.

With the sports world shaken by COVID-19, the NBA was the first American professional sports league to suspend its season. Since then, Commissioner Adam Silver has kept the league in suspended animation while waiting for the pandemic to subside. Rudy Gobert of Utah had tested positive for the virus, the first known case in the NBA. The league quickly suspended its activities after that revelation in March.

The NBA recently announced that players would be allowed to return to the team's facilities on May 1, depending on local coronavirus restrictions on those facilities.

To lighten the mood, let's rename some NBA-themed Disney games:

– It's just a little ball after all

– Mountain spacing

– Splash Bros. Mountain

– Twilight Zone Defense: Tower of Terror

– OKC Thunder Mountain Road

Please come back, basketball.