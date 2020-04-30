The masked singer's astronaut was not entirely honest …

The astronaut in The masked singer He told a little lie to get on the show. Warning, spoilers continue!

Wednesday April 29 episode of The masked singer, it was revealed that the Astronaut was none other than Hunter Hayes. To participate in the show, Hayes said he was not entirely honest and hid a few things from the producers.

"On one of the questionnaires when you sign up, they ask if you are claustrophobic. I have had both experiences. I have had experiences where I have no problem being in a confined space, but I have also had, like mild panic attacks in spaces confined. But I didn't want them to know that. I won't say I lied, but I really didn't tell them about the potential for claustrophobia, "Hayes told EW.