‘The Masked Singer’ tops Wednesday rankings; High season of del SEAL Team ’matches – Up News Info

The public tuned in to another great revelation about The masked singer as Fox's reality singing competition won on Wednesday delivering a 2.0 in adult demographics of 18-49 and 7.48 million viewers. Ratings were consistent with last week, with the new aftershow Masked singer: after the mask (1.2, 4.58M) seeing a drop from last week's premiere.

The duo teamed up to give Fox the night victory in the demo.

CBS, the most watched network of the night, saw SEAL Team (0.8, 5.82M) coincides with its peak season. It was booked by Survivor (1.5, 8.04M) which was stable in the demo and SMASH. (0.7, 4.99M) that shot a tenth.

Elsewhere, NBC issued encodings of its Chicago suite as ABC filled their lineup with reruns of Who wants to be a millionaire?

Meanwhile, CW gave viewers a new episode of Riverdale (0.2, 686,000) and a repeat of Bulletproof.

