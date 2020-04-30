The marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the rocks during the coronavirus quarantine

Instagram

The news that the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; and her rapper husband have been arguing a lot comes after it was reported that designer Yeezy took his children to Wyoming to let his wife 'take a break'.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestThe marriage is apparently put to the test during the coronavirus quarantine. The couple are said to have been "arguing a lot" while in self-isolation, mainly because of their unequal share of parental duties.

A source tells Us Weekly, "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine." As they have been left to care for their four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 11 months, without any help, Kim allegedly "finds it frustrating that [Kanye] does not ask how he can help with the children ".

The source explains that the 42-year-old rapper has been "focused on creating" lately, leaving him little or no time to help Kim with his children. As a result, the 39-year-old reality star feels that "all of the parenting duties are falling on her." The source adds, "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

The news of the couple's latest marriage problem comes after it was reported that Kim and Kanye have been alternating the family responsibilities of their two daughters and sons. Telling PEOPLE that "it's a big mess with all the kids at home," a source said earlier this month that rapper "Follow God" took his children to Wyoming to let his wife "take a break. "

"Kanye escapes to his office for a break from work," the source explained how famous parents handled the problem. "He also let Kim take a break last week when he took some of the children to Wyoming. They have taken turns caring for the children."

However, it is unclear if this parenting arrangement works for the couple. Previously, Kim spoke about the challenge with raising four children indoors. "Being the teacher of four young children, well, two are in school, so two, it's crazy. I hide from them," he said. Jimmy Fallon in late March during an appearance in an online edition of "The Tonight Show".

"And then they have to stop for physical education, run up and down the backyard, or do this Pokemon yoga," he added, explaining that their children have also spent time making edible slime and building "a different fort." in "all the rooms of the house".