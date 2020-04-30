Home Local News The man allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into prison after the release...

The man allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into prison after the release of COVID-19

Matilda Coleman
An inmate reportedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the Middleton Correctional Center after being ordered to return after his release due to COVID-19 concerns.

Eric Jalbert, 31, turned himself in to the Essex County Correctional Facility on April 21 following an order from the Salem Superior Court. While being booked, authorities allegedly found 15 Suboxone strips and a small bag of marijuana and tobacco during a body scan, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Department in a press release.

He is charged with two counts of smuggling into a correctional facility and one count of possession of a class B substance (Suboxone), and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance (Suboxone), according to the statement.

A judge withdrew Jalbert's $ 50,000 bond from house arrest with GPS monitoring on April 14, according to authorities, while awaiting trial on a fentanyl trafficking charge of more than 10 grams. This decision was reversed on April 21, as the judge said he was unable to carry out his house arrest at his mother's house: she lives in a housing complex for elderly and disabled people, and the guests cannot stay more than two weeks. The judge also noted that Jalbert left the department "on numerous occasions,quot; while under house arrest.

Jalbert will be prosecuted for the new charges at a later time, authorities said.

