The last tactic to push migrants from Europe? A private and clandestine fleet

With the emergence of the coronavirus, Malta announced that it was too overwhelmed to rescue migrants who were precariously crossing the Mediterranean Sea, where the small island nation has been on the front line of the maritime migration route for the past decade.
However, in secret, the Maltese authorities have worked hard to ensure that no migrant reaches the island.
It dispatched a small fleet of private merchant ships in April to intercept migrants at sea and forcibly return them to a war zone in Libya, according to information provided by the captain of one of the ships, a Coast Guard commander from Libya, and a former Maltese official involved in the episode.
The three reused fishing trawlers are privately owned, but acted on instructions from the Maltese Armed Forces, the captain and the others said.
The clandestine operation, which some experts consider illegal under international law, is just the last dubious move taken by European countries in recent years to halt migration from Africa and the Middle East that has sowed political chaos in Europe and fueled a populist reaction.
But Malta's latest tactic may be among the most egregious, maritime experts say, because it involved a designated flotilla of private vessels, based in a European port, intercepting and expelling asylum seekers from international waters who are the responsibility of the European coastguards.
"Against a pattern of increasing abuse against asylum seekers in recent years, this newer approach stands out," said Itamar Mann, an expert in refugee and maritime law at the University of Haifa in Israel. "Their methods chillingly resemble organized crime and, in fact, the operations of human smugglers, which European policy makers so strongly denounce."
"The available facts raise serious concerns that we are seeing the emergence of a novel systematic pattern, which may even put Maltese state officials at risk of criminal responsibility, at home or abroad," added Dr. Mann.
The Maltese government did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The activity was first documented on the night of April 12, when three old blue trawlers left the Grand Harbor in Valletta, the Maltese capital, an hour apart. The three ships: the Dar Al Salam 1, Salve Regina and Tremar – departed at the request of the Maltese authorities, according to Tremar's captain, Amer Abdelrazek.
A former Maltese official, Neville Gafa, said he was recruited by the government that same night to use his connections in Libya to ensure the safe passage of the first two ships to Libya.
The vessels did not present documents to the immigration police and turned off their satellite tracking devices shortly after leaving port, maritime databases show.
But his mission had already been determined, said Gafa, who said that the Maltese prime minister's chief of staff, Clyde Caruana, had asked him to help coordinate the operation. Caruana did not respond to requests for comment, but a government spokesperson told The Times of Malta that Mr. Gafa had been asked to contact Libya in a separate matter unrelated to the episode.
The trawlers were sent to intercept a migrant ship that was trying to reach Malta from Libya, and which had been making first-hour calls for about 48 hours, and then returning its passengers to Libya, Gafa said.
The affected migrant vessel was still in international waters, according to the coordinates provided by the migrants by satellite phone to Alarm Phone, an independent hotline for shipwrecked refugees. But it had reached the area of jurisdiction of the Maltese armed forces, so it is the responsibility of Malta under international maritime law to rescue its passengers and provide them with a sanctuary.
Two of the trawlers, Dar Al Salam 1 and Tremar, arrived at the migrant vessel early April 14, guided by a Maltese military helicopter, Abdelrazek said. Several of the migrants had already drowned, according to testimony later collected by Alarm phone
The approximately 50 survivors were brought aboard Dar Al Salam 1, Abdelrazek said.
Dar Al Salam 1 and Salve Regina sailed to Tripoli on April 15, the first carrying migrants and the second carrying several tons of food and water, as a token of appreciation to the Libyan government, Abdelrazek and Gafa said. . Tremar was waiting in international waters, Abdelrazek said.
Maltese authorities told their Libyan counterparts that Dar Al Salam 1 was actually a Maltese ship named Maria Cristina, said Commodore Masoud Abdalsamad, who oversees international operations in the Libyan Coast Guard. To further hide his identity, the ship's crew had also painted over the ship's name and hoisted a Maltese flag to confuse the Libyan Coast Guard.
Although it is physically based in Malta and owned by a Maltese shipowner, the ship is legally registered in Tobruk, a port in eastern Libya controlled by opposition opponents in Tripoli. The crew did not want to risk disturbing the Tripoli government by transmitting its links to Tobruk, leading it to hide its name and port of origin, Abdelrazek said.
After disembarking, the migrants were taken to a notorious detention center run by a pro-government militia, where the migrants are tortured, held for ransom, or sold to other militias. The holding cells are located near an arms depot, and the surrounding area was hit by the bombings in December.
Conditions at the detention center are "completely appalling," said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman. for the International Organization for Migration, an arm of the United Nations. "People are caged in overcrowded hangars with little access to food or sanitation facilities."
"Many tell us about the abuse they suffer and the inhumane ways in which they are exploited," added Ms Msehli. ‘Of Reports of migrants being used to carry weapons, and the proximity of the detention center to a military facility, raise serious concerns about the safety of those arbitrarily detained there.”
After leaving Tripoli, Dar Al Salam 1 switched its satellite identification system back on, and the boat returned to the Libyan coast on the afternoon of April 15, data provided by Marine Traffic, a maritime database, shows.
Salve Regina owner Dominic Tanti declined to comment through an intermediary, and Tremar owner Yasser Aziz did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Dar Al Salam 1 owner Carmelo Grech did not respond to multiple requests for comment sent via text message, voice message and a letter delivered personally to his apartment. But he has confirmed the participation of his ship in a Maltese newspaper, and various media have already highlighted his role, including the Italian newspaper Avvenire and Maltese blogger Manuel Delia.
Grech and his ship have colorful stories, raising questions in Malta about why the government involved them in a state-run operation.
Mr. Grech has previously recounted how he used the ship, then known as Mae Yemanja, to Bring supplies to Libyan rebels during the Libyan revolution in 2011. In 2012, court records show that he was confiscated after Grech was accused, but later acquitted, of smuggling cigarettes from Libya to Malta.
In 2015, Mr. Grech was detained by a Libyan faction for several days, so later described as a misunderstanding about their visas.
Maltese boat records obtained by The Times show that Mr. Grech canceled the registration of his boat in Malta last February, before repainting it to show that it had been re-registered in Tobruk, for undisclosed reasons.
Mr. Abdelrazek also has a criminal record, having been convicted in 2014 of falsifying documents, Court records show.
After briefly appearing in Malta last week, Dar Al Salam 1 and Salve Regina returned to sea again on Sunday.
Their satellite trackers were turned off again soon after.
Patrick Kingsley reported from Berlin and Haley Willis reported from New York. The reports were contributed by Karam Shoumali from Berlin, Jon Borg from Valletta, Malta and Christoph Koettl from New York. Marc Tilley contributed to the investigation in Marseille, France.