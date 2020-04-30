The largest US shipbuilder acquired Hydroid awarded the Navy contract for the UUV MK-18 system – Defense Blog

The largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, Huntington Ingalls Industries acquired Hydroid Inc., a leading provider of advanced marine robotics to the defense and maritime markets, according to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

Hydroid designs and manufactures cutting-edge solutions for use in a number of applications including defense, marine and commercial research.

The company has more than 15 years of experience providing the US Navy. USA And to its allies the most combat-tested UUVs in the world. For intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, Hydroid's UUVs deliver sensors to sensitive areas, collecting data in all operating environments.

Their vehicles have also been involved in underwater mine countermeasures that have helped save lives.

Hydroid's UUVs located the wreckage of Air France Flight 447 and generated 3D mapping of the Titanic. And their vehicles offer scientists data relevant to climate change and other environmental problems.

Previously, Hydroid Inc. was awarded a $ 39,414,560 amendment to the previously granted contract to exercise Option Year One for production support for the MK-18 Family of Systems: Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Systems.

The work will be done in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by April 2024.