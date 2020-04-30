The game imagines Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle as basketball partners in the 'Welcome Home' video

Compton native pays tribute to basketball legend and fallen rapper & # 39; Racks in the Middle & # 39; in the animated music video for the song from their latest album & # 39; Born 2 Rap & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

The game is keeping the memory of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle I live through a new music video for "Welcome Home". On Wednesday, April 29, the Compton native released stills for the track on his album "Born 2 Rap," introducing him as basketball friends to NBA legend and rapper "Racks in the Middle."

The four-and-a-half minute animation video is started by the character from The Game sitting in what appears to be a café, wearing a white top with his tattoo on his face in plain view. "I wake up every morning with the same fucking … N *** as I used to hang out, it's still a gang, a gang with Lamborghini out there, but, n *** a, that won't change s ** t", he can be heard singing, in addition to greeting his fellow spitters Dr dre and Snoop dogg.

In the clip directed by Stefano Bertelli, the characters from Nipsey and Kobe team up to play basketball in an outdoor arena. Kobe wears his yellow Lakers jersey complete with his iconic number 24 on the back. Meanwhile, Nipsey is sporting purple sportswear with her name, though she doesn't have a number written on it.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

At one point, you can hear Nipsey's posthumous voice hitting the chorus: "Twenty million dollars broken, n *** a (Broke, n *** a) / All you n *** how you sleep, stay awake, n *** a (Work, n *** a) / All my n *** how they came selling drugs, n *** a (Dope, n *** a) / Why the fuck? I think they call us dope n *** like? / Broken house, broken dreams, without hope, n *** a (Without hope, n *** a) ". She also poses on her Marathon clothing store.

<br />

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, has always been open about his affection for Kobe and Nipsey. In mid-February, he painted his face with Kobe's signature and the number of the first jersey, 8. "F O R E V E R", simply captioned an Instagram post flaunting his new tattoo.

<br />

In late March, the MC paid tribute to Nipsey by uploading a photo that saw his painting. "Hu $$ le man ….. I can't believe a year has passed since you left this crazy world," he said in a long message. "… You really have touched the hearts of people around the world. Your face is everywhere … your music is timeless and your words are heard loud and clear."