The e! People's Choice Awards set their official date for the 2020 ceremony

Her favorite people-by-the-people awards show has officially set her 2020 date.

Today, the E! People & # 39; s Choice Awards announced that they will air their 2020 ceremony on Sunday, November 15 starting at 9 p.m. at 11 pm. from the Hangar Barker in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will feature many incredible categories to vote on, including honors to celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture. The show will bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who have inspired us throughout the year.

Last year's People's Choice Awards was a must-see event, with 4.6 million viewers tuning in online, while the buzz on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram made PCAs the most popular social broadcast of the night. .

With last year's show that includes moments like Jennifer Aniston accepting the People & # 39; s Icon award, Kevin Hart in his first public appearance after his car accident when he received the 2019 Comedy Act trophy and Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara Giving stellar live performances, you don't want to miss out on what's happening this year too.