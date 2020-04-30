The e! People's Choice Awards set their official date for the 2020 ceremony

Her favorite people-by-the-people awards show has officially set her 2020 date.
Today, the E! People & # 39; s Choice Awards announced that they will air their 2020 ceremony on Sunday, November 15 starting at 9 p.m. at 11 pm. from the Hangar Barker in Los Angeles.
This year's ceremony will feature many incredible categories to vote on, including honors to celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture. The show will bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who have inspired us throughout the year.
Last year's People's Choice Awards was a must-see event, with 4.6 million viewers tuning in online, while the buzz on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram made PCAs the most popular social broadcast of the night. .
With last year's show that includes moments like Jennifer Aniston accepting the People & # 39; s Icon award, Kevin Hart in his first public appearance after his car accident when he received the 2019 Comedy Act trophy and Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara Giving stellar live performances, you don't want to miss out on what's happening this year too.
The best part? you You can decide what some of the show's biggest moments are, as your votes determine which actors, musicians, social stars, and more go home with awards.
Be sure to mark your calendars and tell your friends that when voting opens later this fall, you can show your favorite celebrities how strong your fan base is.
Until then, take a look at last year's star-studded red carpet!
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya
the Euphoria The actress knows how to wear a dress, and her simple but striking black Christopher Esber design is no different. From her vibrant orange lipstick to the silver jewels strewn across her dress to her elegant top knot, she's killing the carpet from head to toe.
Tamera Mowry-Housley
One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feather pattern to the larger than life bright yellow bow, the Tamera cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.
Storm reid
The 16-year-old star becomes bright and bold for 2019 PCAs, featuring a larger than life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It is safe to say that the Euphoria The actress' fashion risk is paying off.
Kelsea Ballerini
The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine, and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards in her two-piece Raisa Vanessa outfit. It is totally Clueless-Satisfy-Legally Blonde.
Khloe Kardashian
The amount of fashion The Reality Star of 2019 brought to the red carpet was literally insane.
Dorit Kemsley
Eyes of the heart! Bravolebrity always kills the red carpet, but this could be her best look yet. She stuns in a dress adorned with Versace's heart.
Joseph David-Jones
the Arrow Star looks ultra stylish in her charcoal smoked blazer and skinny pants. Her elegant black shoes and silver jewelry are a chef's kiss!
gwen Stefani
She is the recipient of the 2019 People's Choice Awards fashion icon! It looks like a blank vision, as she stuns in a dramatic strapless Vera Wang dress with the "fashion icon,quot; message written on the train.
Kourtney Kardashian
Leave your basic suits at home. The mother of three children stunned in a sparkling two-piece outfit created by Naeem Kham.
Loni love
The real The television presenter looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, while dazzling in a blush-colored sequin dress.
Sarah Hyland
Orange, are you glad Sarah dresses to impress? the Modern Family Star is looking for a vibrant look in her bright orange Fausto Puglisi dress that features statement making jewelry.
Hannah brown
A lady in red! First Bachelorette party Star shows off her toned abs on the red carpet in her bold cropped dress.
Kim Kardashian
the keeping up with the Kardashians stunned star in a vintage snakeskin Versace dress.
Katherine McNamara
Sometimes, less is more. For him Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves you don't have to go overboard to look fierce and fabulous.
Tyler Cameron
First Bachelorette party star leaves the boring black and white outfit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.
Hunter king
Red hot, hot, hot! The 26-year-old actress bets on 2019 PCAs in her red firefighter blazer dress.
Nina Parker
The hostess of E! She closed the red carpet in her mesmerizing Melissa Mercedes lavender gown, which included beaded cuffs on the sleeves and a see-through bottom half with a burst of flowers.
Rickey thompson
"I just wanted to show up here and show you how I am!" The social media star makes everyone green with envy in her emerald outfit.
Adrienne Houghton
The television presenter and actress look like a ray of sunshine in their strapless yellow cocktail dress by designer Sansim Adali. Her metallic heels and eye-catching jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk.
And one
The 32-year-old singer dazzles at the award ceremony in her crimson sequin pantsuit.
Jeannie mai
The television presenter brings the wow factor to the red carpet in his stunning nude colored asymmetric cocktail dress, featuring a billowy sleeve and fascinating material.
Brittany Snow
the Perfect tone The actress knows how to make an entry and this striking black and white design from Temperley London is proof!
