The director of & # 39; Maze Runner & # 39; will carry the adaptation of & # 39; The first fifteen lives of Harry August & # 39; to the big screen

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>The director of & # 39; Maze Runner & # 39; will carry the adaptation of & # 39; The first fifteen lives of Harry August & # 39; to the big screen
%MINIFYHTMLb57ca181a1eb629e9b8f246ccbb2337714%

Filmmaker Wes Ball has signed on to do the film adaptation of Catherine Webb's 2014 science fiction novel using a script by the writer of & # 39; Humans & # 39; Melissa Iqbal.

Up News Info
Filmmaker Wes Ball has signed for another book-to-screen adaptation with "Harry August's first fifteen lives"

The 2014 science fiction novel, written by British author Catherine Webb under her pseudonym Claire North, focuses on a man who is repeatedly reborn in the same life, while retaining his memories of his past experiences, while embarking on a journey to save the world.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Ball will take over the project to Steven spielberg& # 39; s Amblin Partners, from a script by "Humans"Writer Melissa Iqbal.

Ball made his directorial debut with 2014 "The maze runner, based on James Dashner's 2009 dystopian novel of the same name.