The cast of & # 39; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air & # 39; is excited to remember James Avery during his virtual meeting

Will Smith is still continuing his Snapchat series "Will From Home,quot;, and was recently joined by his co-stars in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,quot; as this year will officially mark 30 years since the show's premiere. During their meeting, they took a moment to remember their castmate, James Avery.

Will was joined by DJ Jazzy Jeff, Alfonso Riberio, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and Daphne Maxwell Reid for a stroll down memory lane as they talked about the show and all the special memories they shared during the show's six seasons.

However, we all know that the late James Avery was also a prominent figure within the cast, and in his absence, Will shared a montage of James and the cast throughout their years on the show and was definitely a true tear dropper.

With tears in her eyes, Daphne said, "I loved that man." Joseph followed him and said, "As James would say," solid, "as he held up his thumb in response to the montage video played by Will.

As everyone knows, James, unfortunately, passed away in 2013 at the age of 68 due to complications after open heart surgery. After James's death, Will said, “Some of my best lessons in acting, living, and being a respectable human being came from James Avery. Every young man needs an uncle Phil. Rest in peace."

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94