The body of a missing NorCal teenager is believed to have been found in the fast-flowing Sierra Nevada River – Up News Info San Francisco

PLACERVILLE, El Dorado County (Up News Info SF) – The body of a Northern California teenager who disappeared from a group or friends on a walk was found in a fast-moving river in El Dorado County, authorities said.

Brian Trevisan-Maxey had been walking the rocks with friends near the North Fork of the Cosumnes River last Friday, and at one point the group noticed he was missing.

Rescue teams searched the area and the water until Tuesday, when a body was discovered in the water. to search the area and water, said the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Recovery attempts so far have been unsuccessful.

