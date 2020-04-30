The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in May

Every month Netflix Canada adds a new batch of TV shows and movies to its library. Here are the titles we think are most interesting for May, broken down by release date. Netflix occasionally changes times without giving notice.
Films
"All day and one night,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 1
As a screenwriter, Joe Robert Cole has quickly established himself in Hollywood, with his two credited episodes of "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," leading to a concert co-written by "Black Panther,quot; with Ryan Coogler. Now Cole is backstage for his directorial debut, "All Day and a Night," the story of a young African-American man trying to break a multi-generational cycle of crime and imprisonment. Ashton Sanders plays the main character today, beginning a season in prison that inspires him to look back on the events leading up to his conviction, particularly his difficult relationship with his father, played by Jeffrey Wright.
"Half of that,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 1
It has been 15 years since the writer and director Alice Wu made "Saving Face,quot;, an influential L.G.B.T. independent ensemble in a Chinese-American community. Finally he returned with another story with similar themes. In "The Half of It,quot;, Leah Lewis plays a lonely class A student in a backwater town called Squahamish who helps a kind sportsman (Daniel Diemer) find the words to attract a beautiful classmate (Alexxis Lemire) . But this situation of Cyrano de Bergerac takes a turn when Lewis develops feelings for the same girl. Its love triangle, with its fluid limits of attraction, defies conservative restrictions on the city and Lewis's single father.
"Pure blood,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 1
With director Cory Finley earning praise for his excellent new HBO movie "Bad Education," the true story of a Long Island high school embezzlement scandal, it's worth returning to his 2017 debut movie "Thoroughbreds." , who has an even darker vision of privileged Suburbanites. Filmed in an impeccably formal style that meets its expressionless comic tone, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke as high-class teenagers who rekindle their friendship after years of estrangement. When one discovers that the other has been paid to hang out with her, the consequences of that revelation lead to a tenuous bond and the plot of an evil plot.
"Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 11
Is it fun for a sober person to hear someone describe what it's like to be high? The comic documentary "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics,quot; may be the only time the answer to that question is yes, given the who's who of the alternative comedy stars featured in it. Presented by Nick Offerman, the film uses animation and recreations to visualize the drugged experiences of various fun people, including Adam Scott, Sarah Silverman, Paul Scheer, Rosie Pérez, Adam "Ad-Rock,quot; Horovitz, A $ AP Rocky, and many others.
"The lovebirds,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 22nd
Originally slated for a release in early April via Paramount Pictures, this romantic comedy by Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani hits Netflix straight, which isn't the most promising sign, given how well Paramount-to-Netflix is shipwrecked "The Cloverfield Paradox "was after the Super Bowl 2018. Still, there is reason to expect Nanjiani's reunion with Michael Showalter, the director of his groundbreaking comedy," The Big Sick, "to be worthwhile. In "The Lovebirds,quot;, Rae and Nanjiani play a couple whose breakup plans are interrupted by a murder mystery that sends them into the night, fleeing from authorities as they work to prove their innocence.
television
‘Hollywood’
It begins to transmit: May 1
Prolific writer / producer Ryan Murphy tends to be quite unpredictable, for every triumph like "Pose,quot; or "American Crime Story,quot;, there is a flop like "The New Normal,quot; or "The Politician,quot;, but he always takes a big swing role. Returning to the Golden Age setting for their Bette Davis / Joan Crawford series "Feud," Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan attempt an alternative post-World War II story of Tinseltown in "Hollywood," a series about the impossible aspirations of a racially and a sexually diverse group of dreamers. Their efforts to break down social barriers decades before the story actually moves naturally meet resistance, though Murphy and Brennan still pay tribute to the glamor and excitement of the time.
& # 39; Towards the night & # 39;
It begins to transmit: May 1
There are respectable reasons to try a television show: a trustworthy creator, a great cast, a thoughtful hook. But sometimes a premise is so absolutely banana that it cannot be denied. Based on Jacek Dukaj's best seller "The Old Axolotl,quot;, the Belgian television series "Into the Night,quot; begins with the wild notion that the sun itself, due to some inexplicable cosmic event, is killing everything in its path. And so, passengers on a flight leaving Brussels head west to escape the sunset. It's a bit like "Snowpiercer,quot; on a plane, with a cross section of humanity huddled against the apocalypse outside its windows, but presumably its fuel supplies are finite.
"Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 5th
A month packed with big-name specials on Netflix begins with a new hour for Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theater in New York City. The opening opens riffs on James Bond, but once Seinfeld takes the stage, it's safe to expect that variety of daily-watching comedy and small complaints that have been his stock in the trade. Although co-creator "Seinfeld,quot; Larry David has enjoyed a much more lively creative career since the show aired, Seinfeld has been packing houses as a stand-up for decades and still knows how to offer a polished set.
"Dead to Me: Season 2,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 8
In the first season of "Dead to Me," Christina Applegate played a recently widowed housewife whose friendship with a woman (Linda Cardellini) in her grief support group developed much faster than normal. When dark secrets about their new friend were revealed, their lives were already so deeply intertwined that she couldn't easily untangle them, especially after a late-season incident in the backyard pool that made them partners in crime. The second season begins with the two women dodging a local detective (Diana-Maria Riva) and welcoming further chaos in their lives, but other than that, the appeal of the show is to see these two seasoned comic actresses bounce between yes.
‘The Eddy’
It begins to transmit: May 8
Jazz music was a central component of Damien Chazelle's first two films, "Guy and Madeline one a Park Bench,quot; and "Whiplash,quot;, and even his third film, the musical "La La Land,quot;, has a scene where Ryan Gosling jazz- explains the form to Emma Stone. So there is reason to be excited for Chazelle's participation in "The Eddy," a French music drama series by British creator Jack Thorne, who recently wrote the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Chazelle directed the first two episodes of the show, which follows the club's owner (André Holland) as he struggles to control the ups and downs of running a jazz club in Paris.
"Test by means,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 11
Some highly talented documentary filmmakers, including Garrett Bradley ("Time,quot;) and Yance Ford ("Strong Island,quot;), have contributed their time to this ambitious series of six-part papers on how certain high-profile evidence has been transformed by public attention. and it rarely just ends. The public opinion tribunal can make the trials powerful enough to penetrate the royal courtrooms, fueled by the intense presence of the media. Among the cases reviewed here are the various murder trials of Jenny Jones in TV court, the political downfall of Rod Blagojevich, and the police shooting of the African immigrant Amadou Diallo.
‘The Big Flower Fight’
It begins to transmit: May 18
With Covid-19 delaying the filming of the upcoming season of "The Great British Baking Show,quot;, fans desperate for the courteous craftsmanship of national artisans have reason to panic. Well don't panic anymore! It sounds crazy that Netflix has produced a Canadian glass blowing competition ("Blown Away,quot;) before a reality show as obviously appealing as flower arrangements, but "The Big Flower Fight,quot; appears at just the right time. Over eight episodes, 10 teams compete to produce the most beautiful and elaborate garden facilities, with an emphasis on conservation and environmental sustainability.
"Patton Oswalt: I love everything,quot;
It begins to transmit: may 19
In his third special for Netflix, after 2016's "Talking for Clapping,quot; and 2017's "Annihilation,quot;, the brilliant stand-up Patton Oswalt returns with an hour that focuses on his domestic life, with excerpts about crossing the 50 threshold. years, raising a mischievous daughter and the follies of buying a new house. Undoubtedly, "Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything,quot; will also be filled with political japes and pop culture references, too, with the vivid play on words that sets him apart from other comedians. As a bonus, Oswalt has included a one-hour tribute to veteran comic Robert Rubin.
"Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,quot;
It begins to transmit: May 26
When a Hannah Gadsby woman's show "Nanette,quot; hit Netflix in 2018, she set culture pages on fire with a cheeky anti-comedy act in which she announced her retirement from the mid-show stand-stand and passed most of the special unpacking the ugliest aspects of the form. Although "Nanette,quot; enjoyed an excellent reception, including a Peabody Award, the show did have some vocal detractors, mostly from straight white men who were targeted by her anger. In his new special "Douglas,quot;, Gadsby shoots again with another play of serious-comic destruction, targeting patriarchy and comedians like Louis C.K. while putting your own vulnerabilities at stake.
Force Space Force ’
It begins to transmit: May 29
With "The Office,quot; finally leaving Netflix at the end of the year for streaming site NBC Peacock, subscribers have missed a comedy that has been a reliable background noise from the living room for years. But the service has responded by reuniting creator Greg Daniels and star (and co-creator here) Steve Carell for "Space Force," bringing "The Office,quot; workplace dynamics to the last branch of the US military. Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome star as the professionals charged with building the Space Force from scratch, even though it's never clear exactly what they're supposed to do.
Also of interest: "Back to the Future,quot; (May 1), "Das Boot: Director & # 39; s Cut,quot; (May 1), "Warrior,quot; (May 1), "Iron Man 3,quot; (May 7), "Valeria ”(May 8),“ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend ”(May 12),“ The Wrong Missy ”(May 13),“ White Lines ”(May 15),“ I'm Ya Longer Here ”(May 27) and“ Somebody Feed Phil : Season 3 ”(May 29)