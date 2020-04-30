The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in May

"Dead to Me: Season 2,quot;

It begins to transmit: May 8

In the first season of "Dead to Me," Christina Applegate played a recently widowed housewife whose friendship with a woman (Linda Cardellini) in her grief support group developed much faster than normal. When dark secrets about their new friend were revealed, their lives were already so deeply intertwined that she couldn't easily untangle them, especially after a late-season incident in the backyard pool that made them partners in crime. The second season begins with the two women dodging a local detective (Diana-Maria Riva) and welcoming further chaos in their lives, but other than that, the appeal of the show is to see these two seasoned comic actresses bounce between yes.