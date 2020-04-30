The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in May

Every month streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here are our elections for May.
MAY 1
‘Hollywood’
In the latest miniseries by writer and producer Ryan Murphy, set in the old days of show business, there are actors playing Rock Hudson (Jake Picking), Hattie McDaniel (Queen Latifah), and Vivien Leigh (Katie McGuinness). But "Hollywood,quot; is not really a historical drama. Instead, Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan reshape the studio era of the 1940s, imagining what might have happened if the actors in the film were openly gay and if women and people of color were in positions of power. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, and Samara Weaving help develop this fantasy, which brings the controversies and conflicts of the 21st century into the mid-20th century.
MAY 5TH
‘The Eddy’
Set in a struggling Parisian nightclub, "The Eddy,quot; stars André Holland as Elliot Udo, a once-popular jazz musician who turned away from his piano and is now channeling his creative ambitions to micromanage the house band from your club. Although this mini-series was created and written by Jack Thorne, the dynamic visual style is clearly the work of executive producer Damien Chazelle, who directed the first two episodes and gave them a restless energy reminiscent of his films "Whiplash,quot; and "La La Land In "The Eddy," the stresses involved in making music, running a business, and maintaining relationships are as exciting as any thriller.
"Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill,quot;
For the past few years, Jerry Seinfeld's shows on Netflix have been pretty meta. He has commented on the art of comedy in the talk series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,quot; and in the retrospective experiment "Jerry Before Seinfeld,quot;. Now the comedian puts theory into practice with his standing special "23 Hours to Kill,quot;. Although Seinfeld has been doing concerts and club dates for decades, this will be his first set recorded with new material in more than 20 years.
MAY 12
"The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt against the reverend,quot;
Netflix's latest interactive TV adventure also serves as an elbow for one of the subscription service's most popular sitcoms. In "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend,quot;, the eternally optimistic Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is about to get married, but she must first make sure that her former kidnapper (played by Jon Hamm) has no other victims who need to be rescued. The show's co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will undoubtedly have fun with this special format, which allows viewers to decide what the characters do at crucial points.
may 19
"Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,quot;
In Hannah Gadsby's follow-up to the acclaimed and controversial stand-up special "Nanette,quot;, the Australian comedian reflects on what has happened in her life since that show, much of which has involved spending time in the United States and learning more about your identity. . "Douglas,quot; is not as conflicting as "Nanette," in which Gadsby stated that he had finished telling jokes forever. But it's smart and challenging, with some really fun phrases woven into the self-analysis and social commentary.
May 22nd
"The lovebirds,quot;
"The Big Sick,quot; star Kumail Nanjiani meets with that film's director Michael Showalter for "The Lovebirds," a crazy comedy about a happy couple whose relationship is put to the test when they are implicated in a murder. Nanjiani and Issa Rae play the fugitives, who try to get out of trouble by finding the real killer. Over the course of a strange night, they discover a creepy criminal underworld and find out if their mutual passion can survive extreme pressure.
May 29
Force Space Force ’
Two of the top creative talents behind "The Office,quot; – writer and producer Greg Daniels and producer and star Steve Carell – are reunited for the off-the-charts comedy "Space Force," about an Army officer from the USA USA he quickly repents. The show's satire is grounded in reality, imagining what might be happening behind the scenes of the newest branch of the United States Armed Forces. More specifically, it's about the widespread confusion and conflicting signals regarding what the Space Force is supposed to do. A top-notch comedy cast includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, and Fred Willard.
Also arriving: "All day and night,quot; (May 1), "Half,quot; (May 1), "Into the Night,quot; (May 1), "Mrs. Serial Killer ”(May 1),“ Reckoning ”(May 1),“ Rick & Morty ”Season 4 part 2,“ Workin & # 39; Mons ”Season 4 (May 6),“ Scissor Seven ”Season 2 (May 7), "Dead to Me,quot; Season 2 (May 8), "The Hollow,quot; Season 2 (May 8), "Restaurants on the Edge,quot; Season 2 (May 8), "Rust Valley Restorers,quot; Season 2 (May 8) "Valeria,quot; (May 8), "Bordertown,quot; Season 3 (May 11), "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics,quot; (May 11), "Trial by Media,quot; (11 May), "True: Terrific Tales,quot; (May 12), "The Wrong Missy,quot; (May 13), "Magic for Humans,quot; Season 3 (May 15), "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,quot; Season 5 (May 15), "White Lines,quot; (May 15), "The Big Flower Fight,quot; (May 18), "Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything,quot; (May 19), "Sweet Magnolias,quot; (19 May), "Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall,quot; (May 20), "Control Z,quot; (May 22), "Story 101,quot; (May 22), "I'm not here anymore,quot; (27 m ayo), "Someone Feeds Phil,quot; Season 3 (May 29).
May 1
& # 39; Upload & # 39;
It probably says something about our stressful modern times that two of the leading writers and producers behind "The Office,quot; and "Parks and Recreation,quot; – Michael Schur and Greg Daniels – both recently made comedies imagining life after death. Schur has just finished "The Good Place,quot;, and now Daniels is debuting the slightly more cynical "Upload,quot; about a near future in which the wealthy store their consciousness in a virtual reality simulator that resembles a luxury resort. Daniels explores the enduring class divisions of our modern era, in a story where Robbie Amell plays a newly-dead tech genius who has enough money to get to heaven (thanks to his wealthy girlfriend) but not enough to spend eternity. as a VIP.
May 8
"Dispatches from another place,quot;
The fictional series "Dispatches from Elsewhere,quot;, created by its lead actor, Jason Segel, adapts the 2013 documentary "The Institute,quot; into a whimsical and thoughtful drama, about four lost souls finding renewed purpose while playing a complex game of alternative reality. . Segel takes great risks with storytelling, doing something sincere and self-referential. It's a difficult balancing act to accomplish, but a strong cast (including Sally Field, Andre Benjamin, Eve Lindley, and Richard E. Grant) helps turn this show into a poignant meditation on community building and the importance of see the magic in the vulgar.
May 22nd
Coming Homecoming ’Season 2
The beginning of the second season of this conspiracy thriller is a complete reboot. It starts with an amnesiac woman in a boat, adrift in a lake and not knowing how she got there. While the first season of "Homecoming,quot; was based on a podcast and directed with a visual touch by "Mr. Sam Esmail, creator of Robot: The second season directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez is completely original, with a new heroine challenged for the memory played by Janelle Monáe.Some characters return, and the main antagonist remains the same: a shadow military contractor whose employees and clients often end up confused and traumatized.
May 29
"The vast of the night,quot;
In the immensely friendly and familiar science fiction movie "The Vast of Night," two brave teenagers from the 1950s in New Mexico compete to discover if their small town is in danger of a hostile invasion after noticing strange audio cues that they seem strange in origin. Director Andrew Patterson plays his movie style smart: Sometimes he choreographs complicated camera movements, and other times he's looking for something more static and classic, like an episode of "The Twilight Zone."
Also arriving: "The Good Doctor,quot; Seasons 1 and 2 (May 5), "The Goldbergs,quot; Seasons 1-6 (May 5), "Late Night,quot; (May 6), "Midsommar,quot; (May 6), "Timeless ”Seasons 1 and 2 (May 5)," Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal "(May 8)," The Last Narc "(May 15)," Angel Has Fallen "(May 20)," Zombieland : Double Tap "(May 25).
MAY 1
Season 5 of "Billions,quot;
It may seem strange to call a show about New York's power brokers "escapist," but given the number of people around the world trapped at home and facing austerity, "Billions,quot; feels like a much-needed television vacation. At the end of last season, old alliances were shattered and new battle lines were drawn, as US Attorney Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) enlisted brilliant financial analyst Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) in a plan to help him defeat venture capitalist Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), who employs Chuck's wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff). In the fifth season, expect more betrayals and changes, which are played out in luxurious houses and impressive skyscrapers.
May 16
Season 1 of "The Great,quot;
Australian writer and producer Tony McNamara may not be a household name, but he is at least partially responsible for some very popular recent movies and television shows, including the Oscar-nominated "The Favorite,quot; and the medical drama "Doctor Doctor." McNamara's new series "The Great,quot; is in the spirit of "The Favorite,quot;, a dramatic historical comedy that turns royal affairs of love into fodder for the soap opera. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine the Great, navigating the complicated politics of 18th-century Russia, using her wits to get what she wants in the bedroom and throne room.
May 16
Season 1 of "Hightown,quot;
The pulpy crime series "Hightown,quot; has a classic noir premise: a young Massachusetts woman named Jackie (Monica Raymund) stumbles upon a dead body on a Cape Cod beach, and quickly realizes that her difficult lifestyle It will make it difficult for the authorities to trust her. James Badge Dale plays a cop who needs Jackie's help, but is suspicious of his propensity for decadent complacency. The changing New England waterfront vibe adds to the old appeal of Picture B of this show.
May 30
Season Ramy ’Season 2
The first season of comedian Ramy Youssef's semi-autobiographical sitcom was a good illustration of how giving a platform to different types of creators can lead to unique and entertaining television. After last year's 10 great episodes of "Ramy,quot;, there is every reason to expect Youssef and his creative team to continue to tell finely crafted short stories about American Muslims with diverse values and goals, in a country that doesn't always make them feel welcome. .
Also arriving: "Line of Duty,quot; Season 5 (May 1), "Memory: The Origins of the Alien,quot; (May 1), "Ray Donovan,quot; Season 6 (May 1), "MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A,quot;. (May 4), "Hail Satan?" (May 11), "Very small business,quot; (May 12), "Back in small business,quot; (May 12), "Bahia de los Angeles,quot; (May 14), "Lola,quot; (May 14 ), "Hannah Gadsby & # 39; s OZ,quot; (May 15), "Everyone Else,quot; (May 24), "Aguirre, Wrath of God,quot; (May 25), "Rake,quot; Season 5 (May 26 ), "High Life,quot; (May 28), "Judy & Punch,quot; (May 30).