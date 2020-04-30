The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in May

May 1

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

& # 39; Upload & # 39;

It probably says something about our stressful modern times that two of the leading writers and producers behind "The Office,quot; and "Parks and Recreation,quot; – Michael Schur and Greg Daniels – both recently made comedies imagining life after death. Schur has just finished "The Good Place,quot;, and now Daniels is debuting the slightly more cynical "Upload,quot; about a near future in which the wealthy store their consciousness in a virtual reality simulator that resembles a luxury resort. Daniels explores the enduring class divisions of our modern era, in a story where Robbie Amell plays a newly-dead tech genius who has enough money to get to heaven (thanks to his wealthy girlfriend) but not enough to spend eternity. as a VIP.